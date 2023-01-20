ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

10TV

Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
HILLIARD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case. Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools. Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after shot in neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
COLUMBUS, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland Police have another request for assistance…

Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
LOVELAND, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Police investigate Sunday shooting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
