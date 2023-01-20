Read full article on original website
Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate two separate shootings in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into two separate shootings in Ross County remains ongoing. On Thursday, January 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 772 on a hit and run with shots being fired. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with the caller, who...
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at northeast Columbus pub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a victim and suspect in a fatal shooting inside a northeast Columbus pub Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Crazee Mule Pub & Grill on Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. Arriving officers found 51-year-old Rudy...
Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
WSAZ
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Police in Portsmouth, Ohio are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft case. Portsmouth Police released this picture of a man suspected of stealing $1,500 in tools. Officers said the man is also a suspect in an incident on Saturday, Jan. 21, where...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
Man in critical condition after shot in neck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
Police find loaded gun in 16-year-old’s locker at London High School
LONDON, Ohio — A teen has been charged after authorities say they found a loaded handgun inside his locker at London High School last week. London Division of Police Chief Glenn Nicol says someone notified school administrators about the gun on Friday. Police searched the 16-year-old’s locker and found...
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
Record-Herald
Police investigate Sunday shooting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred early Sunday morning on North North Street near the Eastern Avenue intersection. Just after 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police received several calls about gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to the scene and found...
NBC4 Columbus
Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human trafficking and involuntary manslaughter
A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman. Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human …. A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman.
Genoa Township police increasing efforts to crack down on speeding drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is calling for the community’s help to crack down on speeding. Police have received a large number of complaints from residents who live near Westerville Central High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. “We don't want to see something tragic happen,”...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
