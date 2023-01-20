ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi carrying 40,000 pounds of corn overturns on Interstate 41 in Milwaukee, sheriff's office says

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A semitrailer carrying 40,000 pounds of corn overturned on Interstate 41 at Florist Avenue Thursday night, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The driver suffered minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked drivers to use caution as all southbound traffic was being diverted at Appleton Avenue as of 10:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

More: A semi rollover spills thousands of cans of Leinenkugel’s beer on a Wisconsin highway

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Semi carrying 40,000 pounds of corn overturns on Interstate 41 in Milwaukee, sheriff's office says

