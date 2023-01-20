ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates pushing for tougher gun offense sentences

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing for higher gun offense sentences. He says if a defendant is between 18 and 20 years old, the maximum sentence is five years; however, for offenders over the age of 21, the max penalty is three years, and he'd like to raise it to 5.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News demands action on request for documents about Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After several delays in getting documents requested through a public records request, FOX45 News has sent a letter to Baltimore City’s Law Department demanding the request be filled, or legal action may be taken. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims who were killed late last week. Carl Gilmore was killed on January 19, 2023, in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. Dion Brandon was killed on January 20, 2023, in the 1700 block of Richwood Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek a new contract

BALTIMORE (WBFF)) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams will not seek another 4-year term. Williams has been heavily criticized for the performance grades both before and during the pandemic, the increase in school violence, the handling of the alleged ransomware attack, and the lack of transparency with the media.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Schools to hold virtual town halls about Kirwan funding

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced they will host two virtual Town Hall meetings in January to discuss Kirwan funding. Local experts will explain how the funding impacts teaching and learning in City Schools, officials say. Experts will also allow families and the community to ask questions...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Female found unresponsive in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Monday, police found an unresponsive female in the Rodgers Forge area of Baltimore County. At approximately 2:10AM, officers responded to the 160 block of Stanmore Road for reports of an unconscious person. Once police arrived on the scene, officers located an unresponsive female. Officials...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

