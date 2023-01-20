Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Fallen Baltimore City firefighters honored 1 yr. after deaths, questions linger
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Just after 11 a.m. the emergency tone played over radio dispatch. January 24 marked the anniversary of the tragic deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters and the Baltimore Fire Department was paying tribute to three fallen firefighters both over the radio waves and in-person. “We...
foxbaltimore.com
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
foxbaltimore.com
Officers investigating carjacking incident starting in Baltimore city and ending in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspect made a carjacking attempt in Baltimore city, then successfully carried out an armed carjacking in Towson. At about 2:30 pm the suspect tried but failed to carjack an individual on the 9200 block of Harford Road in Baltimore city, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Ivan Bates pushing for tougher gun offense sentences
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing for higher gun offense sentences. He says if a defendant is between 18 and 20 years old, the maximum sentence is five years; however, for offenders over the age of 21, the max penalty is three years, and he'd like to raise it to 5.
foxbaltimore.com
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
foxbaltimore.com
Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Office of the Inspector General for Education released its investigative report for the "catastrophic" Baltimore County Public Schools cyberattack revealing how it happened and areas where the school system is to blame. The report reveals that the ransomware attack that crippled the school system was...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News demands action on request for documents about Safe Streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After several delays in getting documents requested through a public records request, FOX45 News has sent a letter to Baltimore City’s Law Department demanding the request be filled, or legal action may be taken. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified two homicide victims who were killed late last week. Carl Gilmore was killed on January 19, 2023, in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue. Dion Brandon was killed on January 20, 2023, in the 1700 block of Richwood Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in first homicide of 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man has been arrested in connection with the first homicide of 2023 that left a 17-year-old girl dead, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested 26-year-old Andre Bailey at a retail store in Harford County on Friday. Online court records show Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges, first and second degree attempted murder charges, and assault and firearms charges.
foxbaltimore.com
$8,000 reward offered in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that left teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Deanta Dorsey. Dorsey was killed when 5 students were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. Baltimore City Police say two gunmen were...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney General Brown, Baltimore leaders announce 9 drug trafficking indictments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Attorney General, alongside Baltimore Police and the Mayor's Office announced Monday the takedown of a drug trafficking organization they say is responsible for pumping deadly drugs into neighborhoods, and committing other, violent crimes throughout the City. Officials announced charges filed against nine members of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates pushes for tougher gun offense sentences while concerns remain in Annapolis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the General Assembly in full swing, the pressure is mounting to get bills drafted and introduced, but it’s unclear if a top priority for Baltimore’s new top prosecutor will get introduced. On day one in office, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek a new contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF)) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams will not seek another 4-year term. Williams has been heavily criticized for the performance grades both before and during the pandemic, the increase in school violence, the handling of the alleged ransomware attack, and the lack of transparency with the media.
foxbaltimore.com
Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police K9 Dudas passes away after years of "faithful service"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police department announced the passing of K9 Dudas. Dudas, the six-year-old patrol and narcotics K9 served in the county "faithfully" for six years, his entire life. Baltimore County Police tweeted, "Our thoughts are with his handler, Ofc. C. Sterling and the members of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools to hold virtual town halls about Kirwan funding
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced they will host two virtual Town Hall meetings in January to discuss Kirwan funding. Local experts will explain how the funding impacts teaching and learning in City Schools, officials say. Experts will also allow families and the community to ask questions...
foxbaltimore.com
Female found unresponsive in Baltimore County, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Monday, police found an unresponsive female in the Rodgers Forge area of Baltimore County. At approximately 2:10AM, officers responded to the 160 block of Stanmore Road for reports of an unconscious person. Once police arrived on the scene, officers located an unresponsive female. Officials...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot dead in drivers seat of car in Southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man in Southeast Baltimore after he was found in the driver's seat of a car shot in the head, according to police. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Noble Street just before 10:45 a.m....
Comments / 0