Shelter for SLO County residents displaced by storms to open in Morro Bay

A temporary shelter for people displaced by the recent winter storms is expected to open in Morro Bay on Friday.

The American Red Cross is opening the shelter in partnership with the City of Morro Bay and County of San Luis Obispo, according to a news release.

The shelter will be located at the Morro Bay Community Center at 1001 Kennedy Way. It is expected to open at 2 p.m. on Friday and will close the morning of Jan. 24, according to the release.

Pets are welcome.

More information on storm recovery or for those needing assistance is available at RecoverSLO.org.