The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest.

“It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said.

Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in.

“Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a – I didn’t even know the lifestyle I was going to choose existed,” he chuckled.

Schultz is a US Veteran, he served with the Marin Aviation Logistic Squadron from 1997 to 2002.

Then, in 2004, he found himself unhappy with his post-service job in the restaurant industry.

“I was like you know what I think I’m going to do my own thing – I found a kettle corn business for sale,” Schultz and his friend purchased it.

That’s when KC Brand Kettle Corn was born.

Over the years, the business grew as he attended hundreds of events across the state. But in the back of his mind, he always thought about a brick and mortar location.

Then, 2020 rolled around.

“COVID hit and our entire industry got shut down, like there was nowhere we could work – during that time I was like, we have to do something else and so I started planning for setting up a store,” he explained.

As the pandemic had eased, Schultz prepared to open his first store front in Richland.

“Now we have that opportunity to tell people ‘oh hey go over to our store on George Washington Way,’ it’s great,” he said.

At Popcorn Northwest , you’ll find the classics like Movie Night or Kettle Corn.

There’s also:

“Zippy Doodles, it’s a fruity flavor,” Schultz laughed.

And rotating flavors like Spicy Ranch.

Schultz gave a behind-the-scenes look at how the famous caramel corn is created.

“We actually purchased a ‘caramelizer’ to enrobe the popcorn completely,” he said.

And, the secret to the best movie night popcorn?

“I am not a big fan of the fake butter oil they use on movie theatre popcorn — kind of this orange stuff that when you smell it, it smells disgusting and I didn’t want to spend my life having to smell that smell. We actually cover it in clarified butter and of course a little bit of salt,” he revealed.

It’s a passion he never saw coming.

“I found something I absolutely love, I love going to the events I love seeing the – being out there, working with customers, selling the product out in the open weather,” he said.

Schultz said if you’re looking to start or scale your business, this is your sign to go for it.

“Now’s the time, if you have something you feel you need to do, to actually make it better, you need to do that.”

Popcorn Northwest is located at 624 George Washington Way in Richland and their grand opening will be on Saturday, January 21st.

