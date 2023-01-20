Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss
Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of his interceptions led to 49ers field goals,... The post Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Saddened By Josh Allen Development
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' season has come to a sad end. Joe Burrow and the Bengals won with ease in Buffalo on Sunday, ending Allen's season in the process. The loss is clearly impacting Allen, who had Super Bowl aspirations. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Allen sat at his ...
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
Will Jimmy Garoppolo return for the San Francisco 49ers before the postseason ends? That appears to be where things are trending. Kyle Shanahan told reporters this week that Garoppolo has an "outside chance" of playing in the NFC Championship next weekend if the Niners advance today. ...
Did Stefon Diggs Really Say This to Josh Allen During the Loss?
The Buffalo Bills players cleaned out their locker rooms on Monday, as they were a day removed from their 27-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday. The game did not go the way the Bills wanted and that's a severe understatement. It was the...
Dak to Lamb 'No Problem' at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have the rematch they wanted with the San Francisco 49ers. Can they lean on quarterback Dak Prescott to lead them to another postseason win?
Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey
The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday. The 41-year-old Dorsey previously spent seven seasons with the Panthers, including...
Bengals vs. Bills highlights: Burrow, Cincinnati headed to AFC title game
The NFL divisional round continued Sunday with Joe Burrow and the AFC's third-seed Cincinnati Bengals taking down Josh Allen and the AFC second-seed Buffalo Bills 27-10 in snowy New York. Cincinnati will face off against Kansas City next Sunday (Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. ET) for a spot in Super Bowl...
NBA All-Star Game to include pick-up style draft immediately ahead of tip-off
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah will be announced later this week. We’ll also have captains
NFL play-offs: Bills v Bengals & 49ers v Cowboys - listen
The Buffalo Bills certainly have more than most to play for, with Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest during the cancelled game against these same Cincinnati Bengals. Emotions will be running high again in Buffalo as they look to go all the way for their team-mate. Bengals inactives. Cincinnati Bengals...
Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence
Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring
