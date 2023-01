Waynesville country musician Richard Lynch joined Kaliedoscope host Juliet Fromholt on January 18th, 2023, for a live studio session and interview. Lynch was accompanied by bandmates Tim Bennington (lead guitar) and Tony Williams (background vocals). Together, they performed several original songs live on air. On the show, Lynch talked about how he began playing country music. His father was a professional country musician, and, during a local performance with country star Porter Wagoner, invited the 8-year-old Richard Lynch on stage to perform a song. The young Lynch sang “Tiger by the Tail,” a Buck Owens tune. By age 13, he was performing regularly in honky tonks and bars.

WAYNESVILLE, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO