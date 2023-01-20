ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It’s still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Ruby Rogers on Highway 120 driving southbound into Cody, Wyoming. Ruby writes: “From the rising of the sun to the place where it sets, the name of the LORD is to be praised. — Psalm 113:3.”
Three abortion bills hit the docket

Legislators in Cheyenne have introduced three abortion bills so far this year. Two would further restrict access to abortion services, while a third would return Wyoming’s abortion policy to the status quo before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The measures follow a tumultuous year for abortion rights supporters and...
Wyoming 211 points those in need in the right direction

Wyoming 211 provides residents with information, referrals and support regarding health and social services in partnership with communities. The idea behind 211 is simple: to create an easy to remember number that can provide help and information to those in crisis outside of the emergency calls taken by 911. Director...
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Wyoming Legislature Tackles Election Integrity

Election integrity has emerged as a top concern for Wyoming lawmakers gathered in Cheyenne, but it remains unclear what priorities will emerge from the new Legislature. Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, pointed to House Bill 55, which aimed to make elections more fair by shuffling up the order in which candidates appear on the general ballot. The bill cleared committee but died late last week in the House, ensuring majority-party candidates will continue to get top billing.
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
Rod Miller: “The Paradox of Plenty,” Dave Freudenthal’s Unfinished History of Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former Wyoming governor Dave Freudenthal has always been a cogitative cuss, and his new book “The Paradox of Plenty” applies his critical thinking to the economic life of Wyoming during her history. Pardon the mixed metaphors, but Freudenthal eloquently describes the kicking-the-can-down-the-road, all-eggs-in-one-basket corner into which we in Wyoming have painted ourselves.
26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100...
Lack Of Trains Cost Wyoming $100 Million In Coal Revenue In 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal mines saw an uptick in production last year, but about 50 million tons of production didn’t happen because of a lack of rail service to get the coal from the mines in Wyoming to power plants across the country.
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales

The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

It’s Tuesday, January 24th – and much of southern and central Wyoming can expect light snow this morning. It should be a relatively quiet weather day – dry conditions are expected across the state through the afternoon, with temperatures peaking below normal for the most part. Central...
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
