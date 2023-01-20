Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Robert Pattinson Rocks A Skirt For Dior Show At Men’s Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Robert Pattinson revealed his quirky sense of style when he arrived at the Dior show at Men’s Paris Fashion Week. The The Batman actor, 35, rocked a tweed skirt to set off his eclectic ensemble and give his fans a little buzz. Sporting a brown jacket and matching turtleneck sweater underneath, Robert paired the skirt with a set of knee-high black rubber boots. The look was giving 90s goth with a flair of modern masculinity.
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
webnewsobserver.com
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
msn.com
Todd Field Reveals Tom Cruise Gave Him ‘Step by Step’ Instructions to Save His Film from Harvey Weinstein
Even before Harvey Weinstein was outed a serial sexual abuser, the former mogul struck fear into the hearts of filmmakers for a different reason: his tendency to interfere with the editing process and overrule the visions of young filmmakers. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Field recalled his...
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Another American Who Married an Aristocrat Says Meghan Markle Couldn’t Let Go of Her Dream of Being a Celebrity in the Royal Family
An American, who like Meghan Markle married into a British noble family, is weighing in on why the duchess may have had such a hard time adjusting to royal life.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Nose-Picking George Santos
Jimmy Kimmel returned from his holiday break with a “new character” to roast in his nightly monologue.After listing off just some of the many lies that newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seems to have told on his way into office, the late-night host joked that he “basically catfished an entire congressional district.”“But despite all of that, he did not resign,” Kimmel said. “He showed up to his first day of work in Washington today where no one—not one of the many scoundrels wriggling around the House—wanted to sit with him.”While footage of Santos yawning by himself as his colleagues tried and failed to elect a House Speaker played on screen, Kimmel said, “Imagine being so toxic, not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you.”“He just sat there next to other people’s kids picking his nose and wiping on his hands like a sweaty kid in middle school,” the host continued.And in the “there’s-a-tweet-for-everything category,” Kimmel highlighted a 2021 post from Santos that read “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR,” joking “it’s in all-caps, so you know it’s even truer.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
