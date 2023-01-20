TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man is back behind bars after he was arrested twice in the same week for stealing a car. On Jan. 17, Tristan Conly was taken into custody by Tulsa police after the victim followed their stolen car that was being driven by Conly. Conly was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, improper tag, and driving with a suspended license. He then bonded out of jail.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO