ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa man arrested twice in one week for stealing cars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man is back behind bars after he was arrested twice in the same week for stealing a car. On Jan. 17, Tristan Conly was taken into custody by Tulsa police after the victim followed their stolen car that was being driven by Conly. Conly was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, improper tag, and driving with a suspended license. He then bonded out of jail.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman arrested for child neglect after bruising found on children

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after one of her children was found with injuries that required treatment at a hospital, according to police. The Tulsa Police Department were called to Union Public School's Grove Elementary to investigate possible child abuse after a child was found with bruising.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
OWASSO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy