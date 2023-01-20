Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested twice in one week for stealing cars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a man is back behind bars after he was arrested twice in the same week for stealing a car. On Jan. 17, Tristan Conly was taken into custody by Tulsa police after the victim followed their stolen car that was being driven by Conly. Conly was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, improper tag, and driving with a suspended license. He then bonded out of jail.
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into 16-year-old girl's room in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say tried breaking into a room where a 16-year-old girl was sleeping. Early Sunday morning, Tulsa police say they responded to a call about a man trying to break into a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue.
KTUL
17-year-old suspect identified in connection to Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the teenager who was arrested last Friday in connection to a double homicide. WCSO says Heidi Dutton appeared before a Special judge Sigler today in Washington County District Court. This was her initial appearance and...
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
KTUL
Man shot in the arm after breaking into apartment in east Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Crossings at Oakbrook Apartment Complex in east Tulsa. Police say they were called to the apartment complex around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
KTUL
Woman arrested for child neglect after bruising found on children
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after one of her children was found with injuries that required treatment at a hospital, according to police. The Tulsa Police Department were called to Union Public School's Grove Elementary to investigate possible child abuse after a child was found with bruising.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Victims In Washington County Double-Homicide Identified By Authorities
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering the girls’ adopted grandparents. Lucas Walker and the girl then buried their bodies in the victims' own backyard, investigators said. It started as a possible missing persons case. But when deputies went to check...
KTUL
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
