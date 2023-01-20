ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Indio musician Dani Meza returns 7 years after aneurysm and two strokes

A decade ago, Indio musician Dani Meza received a lot of attention in the local music scene while performing with his bands Blackstrap Molasses and Dani & The Scarlett Fevers. But his life drastically changed in 2016 after he was rushed to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, suffering an aneurysm and two strokes. When Meza tried to remember what happened on that day, he said "It's all blurry."
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is Aire Webster. Jenner not only announced the name in a...
