ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC San Diego

Report: Mike Clevinger Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

Report: Clevinger under investigation for domestic violence originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike Clevinger is under investigation for domestic violence and child abuse allegations, according to a report from The Athletic. According to the report, Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old child, has been in contact with individuals from MLB’s Department of Investigations since this summer about the violence.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC San Diego

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy