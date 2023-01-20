Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Newhouse discusses opioid addiction treatments at Ideal Option in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Ideal Option treatment center in Kennewick on January 23 in an effort to understand what resources are available in the area. Ideal Option reports it has helped over 65,000 patients across 80 office-based medication treatments locations in 11 states. The...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
FOX 11 and 41
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
FOX 11 and 41
Financial aid application help available for local high school students
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities. Five community...
FOX 11 and 41
Solicitor’s license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor’s License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to “expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery,” must first obtain a Solicitor’s License.
FOX 11 and 41
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary with $7.5K in scholarships
PASCO, Wash. — In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is offering $7,500 in scholarships to seniors graduating this year. The Fair will offer two $2,500 scholarships for seniors who participated in the Benton Franklin Fair as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor. A third $2,500 scholarship will be for high school rodeo participants, according to a press release from the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. This third scholarship, the Horse Heaven Round-Up scholarship, will go toward a current Washington State High School Association participant who either lives in Benton or Franklin counties or is enrolled in the Burbank School District.
FOX 11 and 41
KPD looking for tips on possible arson case
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
FOX 11 and 41
Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box
FINELY, Wash.— The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20. Benton County Auditor’s Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools. It’s the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick. The...
610KONA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
FOX 11 and 41
Driver dies after being ejected from car near Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22. Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive...
FOX 11 and 41
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
FOX 11 and 41
Weapons complaint leads arrest outside Riverfront Hotel in Richland Saturday night
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police arrested a man Saturday night after shooting his gun into the air Saturday night. Just after 8:00 p.m., RPD Officers were called out to the Riverfront Hotel for a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they arrested a man who was “highly intoxicated” (drunk)....
FOX 11 and 41
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the...
Comments / 0