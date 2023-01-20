ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Newhouse discusses opioid addiction treatments at Ideal Option in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) visited the Ideal Option treatment center in Kennewick on January 23 in an effort to understand what resources are available in the area. Ideal Option reports it has helped over 65,000 patients across 80 office-based medication treatments locations in 11 states. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
PENDLETON, OR
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Financial aid application help available for local high school students

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support in completing both the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). These specialists meet with students in the high schools through scheduled appointments and other activities. Five community...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Solicitor’s license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor’s License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to “expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery,” must first obtain a Solicitor’s License.
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton Franklin Fair celebrates 75th anniversary with $7.5K in scholarships

PASCO, Wash. — In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is offering $7,500 in scholarships to seniors graduating this year. The Fair will offer two $2,500 scholarships for seniors who participated in the Benton Franklin Fair as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor. A third $2,500 scholarship will be for high school rodeo participants, according to a press release from the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. This third scholarship, the Horse Heaven Round-Up scholarship, will go toward a current Washington State High School Association participant who either lives in Benton or Franklin counties or is enrolled in the Burbank School District.
PASCO, WA
KPD looking for tips on possible arson case

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire on December 22 that is now being investigated as an arson case. The car was found burning on N. Dayton St and W. Kennewick Avenue. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the fire is asked to call KPD’s...
KENNEWICK, WA
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
Driver dies after being ejected from car near Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22. Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive...
WAPATO, WA

