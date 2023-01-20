PASCO, Wash. — In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is offering $7,500 in scholarships to seniors graduating this year. The Fair will offer two $2,500 scholarships for seniors who participated in the Benton Franklin Fair as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor. A third $2,500 scholarship will be for high school rodeo participants, according to a press release from the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. This third scholarship, the Horse Heaven Round-Up scholarship, will go toward a current Washington State High School Association participant who either lives in Benton or Franklin counties or is enrolled in the Burbank School District.

