Fresno, CA

Dine and Dish: Uncle Harry's in North Fresno

By Dale Yurong
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

Fresh bagels come out hot and tasty at Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse.

That daily call brings in customers in droves at the River Park location in North Fresno.

"I get the pesto with provolone and with just regular schmear. Basic," said Karra Williams, a customer.

Ron Norman stopped by to grab a bite while he was in town visiting from Tennessee.

"I'm back visiting from out of town. I used to live here. Used to be a local here all the time. Just like she said, I love the freshness of the bagels," Norman said.

The first shop opened in 1995, but the owners have since added three more locations.

The shop was named after Rena Rutledge's grandfather, Uncle Harry.

"We named it after him because he was a hard worker. I still get teary. He was a hard worker, didn't know the language, 17 years old," said Rutledge.

The lumberjack bagel is so full of meat, you may have to save half for later.

"We get two cheeses, cheddar and American. and then it gets four different types of meat. You get sausage, bacon, ham turkey and then we top it with hash browns," explained Kanitha Soukaseum, district manager for Uncle Harry's.

All of the selections are designed to fill you up to start your day.

For something a little lighter, customers can also try the caprese.

The shop already had so many choices, and they've added even more cream cheese selections.

"We've really expanded our bagelwiches, which is our egg breakfast sandwiches," explained Rutledge

Rutledge says people want a hearty breakfast.

"Sometimes the line's outside the door and it's crazy because we're just bagels and coffee. We serve love, we serve your stomach and your heart all at once. Heheh," said employee Stacey Guizar.

ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

