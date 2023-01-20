WLOS — Funeral services for two young children who died in a Rutherford County fire are scheduled for Monday. The family of two toddlers who died in the fire will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., with burial to follow. Officials say the first broke out the morning of January 13 at a home along Bostic-Sunshine Highway. Officials say a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were home alone at the time.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO