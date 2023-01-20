Read full article on original website
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
Rescue teams travel over 3 miles to save mountain biker listed in critical condition
A mountain biker was rescued after suffering from a significant injury on the Bennett Gap trail on Saturday.
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
Kansas City company completes construction of Fort Prince Logistics Center
Has completed construction on the Fort Prince Logistics Center, the Kansas City developer’s first project in the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial real estate market. The 476,280-square-foot spec project is the newest building at Fort Prince Industrial Park at 1090 Fort Prince Boulevard, a 47-acre site just west of Interstate 85. The center is ready for immediate occupancy and leasing options remain available for the full building or space down to 119,070 square feet, according to a news release from Hunt Midwest.
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will clear congestion
If you live in the Upstate you’ve probably sat in traffic on Woodruff Road a handful of times.
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
Gaston County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Funeral services for two young children who died in a Rutherford County fire are scheduled for Monday. The family of two toddlers who died in the fire will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, South Carolina. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., with burial to follow. Officials say the first broke out the morning of January 13 at a home along Bostic-Sunshine Highway. Officials say a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were home alone at the time.
Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County
A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
Actor Chris Pratt stops by Greenville restaurant for brunch
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt stopped by a Greenville, South Carolina restaurant on Sunday. Southern Culture posted about 7 p.m. on Facebook about Pratt stopping by. The post said, "Look who dropped into our restaurant today! Chris Pratt came to enjoy a meal at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar this Sunday. The staff and Chef Jimmy enjoyed a photo op."
Kids Eat Free and Cheap in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay
We strive to keep our guide current, but please call before you head out (and tell them Macaroni Kid sent you)! If you have a business that offers free or cheap kids night, please email rachaelw@macaronikid.com. Golden Corral. Kids 3 and under eat free all day with an adult meal...
