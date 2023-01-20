Read full article on original website
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Pitch For RAW 30 Spot Involving Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker met in the ring before. Since WWE is going into Wyatt’s history, Taker’s return for one night only could provide WWE with a golden opportunity. Per Fightful Select, it looks like two old foes will clash. While it was not confirmed that this...
Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman’s Rumored Backstage Heat
In a match between two of WWE’s biggest performers, Braun Strowman defeated Omos in November. Following the widely appreciated match, he tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “floppy floppers.”. Ricochet formed an on-screen alliance with Strowman soon after Crown Jewel. He was asked...
WWE Adds Another First Round Tag Team Tournament Match To Tonight’s SmackDown
Another tag team match has been added to tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier today WWE announced a first-round match for the tournament. It will be Brawling Brutes who will renew their rivalry from a couple of months ago with Imperium. These two teams were just involved in a heated rivalry not too long ago and hence, fans can expect a banger.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her On Their Roster Right Now
Kylie Rae recently competed on WWE Main Event, with many wondering if she had been signed to the promotion. While speaking on the Going Broadway podcast, Kylie Rae revealed that WWE did not really accept her and didn’t sign her to a contract and she is doubtful about it happening right now.
John Cena Comments On Being The WWE 2K23 Cover Star
John Cena will be on the cover of WWE 2K23. John Cena is currently reigning as an A-List star in Hollywood but likes to step back into the world of professional wrestling with sporadic appearances and most recently being featured in a WWE 2K commercial after being revealed as the cover star of WWE 2K23. The Champ responded to the announcement on Twitter expressing his gratitude for this honor.
GCW vs. New South Results (1/22/23)
Game Changer Wrestling and New South Pro Wrestling held the GCW vs. New South event on January 22 from Singin’ River Brewing Company in Florence, Alabama. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. GCW World Champion Nick Gage comes to...
GCW Take A Picture Results (1/21/23)
Game Changer Wrestling held its GCW Take A Picture event on January 21 from Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. The event aired on FITE Plus. You can read the full results for the show below. – Hunter Drake def. Brandon Williams and Brogan Finlay and Donnie Primetime and Jimmy...
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt As A Grown Man Who Plays With Puppets
Bray Wyatt returned to the Firefly Funhouse to a lot fans delight on Friday’s SmackDown. LA Knight talked about the incident on SmackDown LowDown where Wyatt interrupted him to bring back an old narrative for promotion. Downplaying Wyatt’s way of “playing with puppets”, he stated that he’s unfazed by his different personas.
Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
KOBK Souled Out II Results (1/14/23)
Kill Or Be Killed held its KOBK Souled Out II event on January 14 from The Cobra in Nashville, TN. The event aired on IWTV on January 19. You can read the full results for the show below. – No Ring: Adam Priest def. Brett Ison. – No Ring: Kerry...
The Godfather Files Two New Trademarks For Personal Use
The Godfather files for two trademarks. According to recent trademark filings reported by PW Insider, The Godfather filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. He trademarked the two gimmicks that made him famous. WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for...
ESW All I Do Is Win Results (1/20/23)
Empire State Wrestling held its ESW All I Do Is Win event on January 20 from Frontier Fire Hall in Niagara Falls, New York. You can read the full results for the show below. – Chase Oliver def. Jerk Cockins, Vinnie Moon and Aaron West. – Vince Valor def. JaXon...
Sting May Have Wrestled His Final Match In Japan
The Great Muta tagged with Sting and Darby Allin for his swansong. The trio squared off against AKIRA, Hakushi and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event of The Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye” on January 22nd. Sting hit a scorpion death drop, Allin hit a coffin drop, and Muta...
Mick Foley Says Its Vince McMahon’s Nature To Shake Things Up With His Return
Now that Vince McMahon assumed full control of WWE, many believe that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on his Foley Is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about...
ISPW Winter Warfare Results (1/20/23)
Independent Superstars Of Pro Wrestling held its ISPW Winter Warfare event on January 20 from St. Joseph’s Church Hall in West Milford, NJ. You can read the full results for the show below. – Justin Corino def. Rey Calitri. – Crowbar def. Encore Moore. – Eric Corvis def. Bulldog...
Favorites To Win The Royal Rumble 2023
One of the most fun PPVs of the year, the Royal Rumble, is just around the corner. One of the obvious things to speculate during this season is who will win the rumble and headline WrestleMania. This year’s WrestleMania has a lot interesting things surrounding it, from the possible return...
T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo Official For UFC Event On April 15
Featherweight action will go down on April 15th. A location and venue for the fight card have not been revealed. T.J. Brown and Bill Algeo will meet in April. Brown enters his seventh octagon appearance coming off of an impressive third-round submission win over Erik Silva in December at UFC 282. “Downtown,” who earned his roster spot on the UFC’s Contender Series in August 2019, has won three of four after dropping his first two promotional bouts.
XPW We Are Not Your Kind Results (1/21/23)
Xtreme Pro Wrestling held its XPW We Are Not Your Kind event on January 21 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Soultaker defeats Sean Lawhorn. – Juventud Guerrera defeats Real1. – Deathmatch:...
