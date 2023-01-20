Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Inside Nova
For sale: Artist's residence, gallery, church and sculpture garden
Surrounded by Shenandoah National Park, the estate of painter and sculptor Robert E. Kuhn is on the market for $680,000. The one-acre lot in Stanley – about 45 miles west of Culpeper – includes a cabin, a two-story former church, a gallery and a sculpture garden overlooking the mountains. The converted church currently operates as a popular Airbnb. The property is presented by Albert Simons with Fairfax Realty Of Tysons. Take a look.
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
theburn.com
After brief comeback, Leesburg’s Cocina on Market shuts down
Cocina on Market — a one-time Mexican restaurant in downtown Leesburg — has decided to pull the plug after five years in business. The announcement was made via social media. “We have made the difficult decision, one that is best for our family and business, and that is...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
theburn.com
Water’s End Brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg
There are some interesting changes coming to ChefScape at the Village at Leesburg. A brewery is taking over a large part of the facility and its beers will be featured on tap at the venue, part of a reimagining of the public space. Regular readers know that ChefScape is an...
WTOP
Data: 9% of travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport
The Silver Line extension only opened in November but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. An average 9% of travelers used the Silver Line to get to and from Dulles Airport during...
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.
The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 23 – 27, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Inside Nova
Manassas School Board awaits council action on headquarters
More than five months after approving the purchase of its current headquarters building, the Manassas School Board is still waiting for a “yes” from the City Council to finalize the deal. In August, the School Board approved a budget amendment to buy the building it currently rents at...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
cbs19news
Proposed hotel at Lake Anna gets green light
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After months of debate, a proposed hotel-resort on Lake Anna in Louisa County is moving forward. After an extensive discussion, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve rezoning, allowing for the development of the Lake Anna Resort project. LA Resort, the...
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
2023 VRE Operations Board Leaders Take the Helm
Members of the 2023 Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Operations Board Executive Committee were installed Friday in a brief ceremony during which outgoing Chair Margaret Franklin of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors passed the gavel to James Walkinshaw of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Walkinshaw was the VRE board’s vice chair in 2022.
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
theburn.com
Wild Wood Pizza leaving the Village at Leesburg
Word has reached us that Wild Wood Pizza at the Village at Leesburg will be leaving the center in the next month or two. Where it might be headed next is still to be determined. We spoke with local restauranteur Curtis Allred, who originally opened Wild Wood back in 2020....
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
