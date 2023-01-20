Read full article on original website
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
CNET
There's Just 10 Days Left to Get Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you are (or were) a T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement. But the deadline to file a claim is less than two weeks away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
What Information Hackers Got Hold of in T-Mobile's Massive New Data Breach
A "bad actor" had access to millions of T-Mobile customers’ data for six weeks before being discovered.
T-Mobile says ‘bad actor’ hacked accounts of 37M customers. Here’s what to do if you’re a customer.
If you’re one of the 37 million T-Mobile customers who learned on Thursday their personal information was breached, you’ve got some work to do to protect yourself. Rather than notify customers directly that there was a security issue, the phone carrier let the information out in a financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products
Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Mic
Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating
If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
TechRadar
PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
Regional Carrier For United Airlines Accidentally Leaked The FBI’s Terrorist ‘No-Fly’ List, According to Hacker
A major regional carrier that operates flights on behalf of United Airlines under the United Express brand has accidentally leaked the federal terrorist ‘no-fly’ list after leaving the file on an unsecured public server, according to a Swiss hacker who discovered the data. The No-Fly List is maintained...
Digital Trends
If you use PayPal, your personal data may have been compromised
PayPal has recently suffered a massive data breach, and if you were one of the affected users, your details may have been leaked. Given the nature of a PayPal account, the exposed data includes some of the most sensitive information, which could put those users at risk of identity theft.
msn.com
T-Mobile Suffers Another Data Breach, Affecting 37 Million Accounts
T-Mobile has been hit by another data breach. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier on Thursday disclosed that a "bad actor" took advantage of one of its application programming interfaces to gain data on "approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts." In an 8K filing with the US Securities...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 😱 Another massive T-Mobile data breach
Plus new folding and rollable devices, AI corrupting journalism, and more tech news today!. 🐈 Happy Friday! I’m still a bit disappointed to see Stadia die this week (the subreddit is pretty bleak), but I did manage to find a free calendar of giant cats (shared at the bottom of the newsletter). You win some, you lose some.
CNET
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
I Caught a Hacker Before They Could Steal My Money, T-Mobile Data Breach
Our handheld computers are great for so many things, but we trust technology too much. After seeing this story on KTVQ’s morning broadcast about the massive T-Mobile Breach, I immediately checked my phone to see if I was affected...I was. They attempted to steal my money. These hackers stole...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Arnold Clark data breach leads to identity theft
A few days ago, the servers of car dealer ‘Arnold Clark’ were breached by hackers and the information of 1000sof motorists was stolen that can lead to identity thefts and online frauds. The threat actors are adamant in their demand for charging cryptocurrency in millions and are not ready to entertain any negotiation of hackers.
aiexpress.io
T-Mobile data breach shows API security can’t be ignored
Enterprise safety isn’t simple. Small oversights round methods and vulnerabilities may end up in knowledge breaches that affect tens of millions of customers. Sadly, probably the most frequent oversights is within the realm of APIs. Simply yesterday, T-Mobile revealed {that a} risk actor stole the personal information of 37...
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
FTC moves to ban workplace non-compete agreements
The Federal Trade Commission believes that non-compete agreements suppress wages and limit innovation. Steve Vanderporten partner at Fox Swibel Levin & Carroll says non-compete clauses used to be for high ranking employees and over the years they've trickled down to those in lower wage positions.
