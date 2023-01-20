ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products

Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.
Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating

If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users

PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
If you use PayPal, your personal data may have been compromised

PayPal has recently suffered a massive data breach, and if you were one of the affected users, your details may have been leaked. Given the nature of a PayPal account, the exposed data includes some of the most sensitive information, which could put those users at risk of identity theft.
T-Mobile Suffers Another Data Breach, Affecting 37 Million Accounts

T-Mobile has been hit by another data breach. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier on Thursday disclosed that a "bad actor" took advantage of one of its application programming interfaces to gain data on "approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts." In an 8K filing with the US Securities...
Daily Authority: 😱 Another massive T-Mobile data breach

Plus new folding and rollable devices, AI corrupting journalism, and more tech news today!. 🐈 Happy Friday! I’m still a bit disappointed to see Stadia die this week (the subreddit is pretty bleak), but I did manage to find a free calendar of giant cats (shared at the bottom of the newsletter). You win some, you lose some.
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
Arnold Clark data breach leads to identity theft

A few days ago, the servers of car dealer ‘Arnold Clark’ were breached by hackers and the information of 1000sof motorists was stolen that can lead to identity thefts and online frauds. The threat actors are adamant in their demand for charging cryptocurrency in millions and are not ready to entertain any negotiation of hackers.
T-Mobile data breach shows API security can’t be ignored

Enterprise safety isn’t simple. Small oversights round methods and vulnerabilities may end up in knowledge breaches that affect tens of millions of customers. Sadly, probably the most frequent oversights is within the realm of APIs. Simply yesterday, T-Mobile revealed {that a} risk actor stole the personal information of 37...
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
FTC moves to ban workplace non-compete agreements

The Federal Trade Commission believes that non-compete agreements suppress wages and limit innovation. Steve Vanderporten partner at Fox Swibel Levin & Carroll says non-compete clauses used to be for high ranking employees and over the years they've trickled down to those in lower wage positions.
