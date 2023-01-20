ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

UPDATE: RV home a total loss after fire in Pasco

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

5:10 p.m.

Pasco Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Specialist Ben Shearer said no one was hurt after an RV home started on fire in Pasco Thursday.

However, Shearer confirmed the family’s cat died in the blaze that started just before 4 p.m.

Within two minutes, firefighters were on the scene at the Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage just off of North 4th Avenue.

The fire was out within 15 minutes, but the RV home is considered a total loss.

Shearer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

4:15 p.m.

Multiple first responders have been called to a residential fire at Green Tree RV Park and Mini Storage in Pasco. The facilities are located near I-182 and North 4th Avenue. The RV park is located by several businesses including a local bakery.

At least one mobile home has caught fire according to Pasco Police on Twitter, but no injuries have been reported.

KAPP KVEW crews said they can hear smoke alarms going off and there are multiple fire engines and ambulances responding to the fire. A thick cloud of smoke can be seen coming from the scene as well.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

