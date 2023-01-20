HUNTSVILLE, Texas —Sam Houston rode a hot start to a 71-56 win over Utah Valley University on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum in WAC women's basketball action. Kaylee Byon led the way with 17 points and five assists while Shay Fano finished with 16 for UVU. Ally Criddle added nine points and six rebounds for the Wolverines (4-15, 1-7), while the Bearkats (8-8, 4-3) had four players in double figures led by Raanee Smith's 16 points and eight rebounds.

