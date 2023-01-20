Read full article on original website
gouvu.com
Wolverines drop second game of trip in Texas
HUNTSVILLE, Texas —Sam Houston rode a hot start to a 71-56 win over Utah Valley University on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum in WAC women's basketball action. Kaylee Byon led the way with 17 points and five assists while Shay Fano finished with 16 for UVU. Ally Criddle added nine points and six rebounds for the Wolverines (4-15, 1-7), while the Bearkats (8-8, 4-3) had four players in double figures led by Raanee Smith's 16 points and eight rebounds.
gouvu.com
Wolverines win three matches in loss to #14 NDSU
Fargo, N.D. – Utah Valley wrestling dropped a dual to North Dakota State University, 31-12, on Sunday afternoon inside the Scheels Center. The Wolverines were aided by three consecutive victories from Jack Forbes, Chase Trussell, and Kase Mauger. "We are happy for Chase getting a win over a ranked...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley picks up 76-74 road win over WAC rival Grand Canyon
PHOENIX—Le'Tre Darthard matched a season high with 25 points and Trey Woodbury scored 19 to lead Utah Valley to a 76-74 road win at Grand Canyon on Saturday night at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Utah Valley extends its nation-leading road win streak to seven games and improves to...
gouvu.com
Several Wolverines move into top 10 after Weber State Invite
OGDEN, Utah — Utah Valley University track & field had a strong showing with a bevy of Wolverines entering the top 10 in the program record books after this weekend's action at the Weber State Invitational. In Friday's action in the throws, Joshua Clark set a new personal record...
gouvu.com
Trio of Wolverines top ranked foes at #16 SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Utah Valley University wrestling notched three ranked wins, including Ty Smith's upset over #8 Clay Carlson at South Dakota State on Friday night in Big 12 Wrestling. The 16-ranked Jacks won the dual behind seven victories, 29-12. Kase Mauger and No. 7 Demetrius Romero also earned wins for the Wolverines. Mauger pinned his opponent, No. 21 Tanner Jordan, in the second period (3:50) while Romero edged No. 13 Cade DeVos, 4-2.
2 SFA student-athletes, including former Cy Ranch baseball player, killed in East Texas crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week. The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
