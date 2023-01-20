ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

President Biden in California to Inspect Damage from ‘Atmospheric River’ Floods

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTcWm_0kKuLyqA00
President Biden speaks at Seacliff State Park while Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on. REUTERS/Leah Mills

President Joe Biden stressed global warming’s role in natural disasters on Thursday as he inspected parts of California after three weeks of deadly “atmospheric river” storms inflicted floods and mudslides on a state plagued by drought and wildfires.

“If anybody doubts that the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep during the last couple of years,” Biden said at Seacliff State Beach along the Santa Cruz coastline, where a crumpled pier stood as testament to the destructive force of the recent storms.

“Extreme weather caused by climate change leads to stronger and more frequent storms, more intense droughts, longer wildfire seasons, all of which threaten communities all across California,” Biden said.

A year ago, Biden made a similar trip to the scene of one of Colorado’s most destructive wildfires on record, a rare winter blaze that he then called a “code red” reminder of an ominously altered climate.

The president, traveling on Thursday with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell, landed at Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco, and was greeted by Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials.

Biden then flew by helicopter over other storm-stricken locations in Santa Cruz County, where flash floods, pounding surf and runoff from local mountains had forced thousands of residents to evacuate from low-lying communities.

He also paid a personal visit with residents and business owners along the waterfront in Capitola, where the picturesque coastal enclave’s wharf lay in ruins, then stopped in nearby Seacliff for brief remarks promising that FEMA teams would stay “until it’s all fixed and done.”

Earlier this week Biden signed a major disaster declaration authorizing federal recovery aid for several northern and central California counties. He said nearly 150,000 people were under evacuation orders at the peak of the winter storm crisis, and that some 1,400 remained displaced as of Thursday.

Criswell told reporters aboard Air Force One to California that early estimates put property damage at several hundred million dollars statewide, a figure that was expected to rise as further assessments are made.

“California has really experienced some unprecedented storms,” she said.

Climate Extremes

At least 20 deaths have been attributed to a three-week barrage of nine storms classified as atmospheric rivers — massive airborne currents of dense moisture funneled in from the Pacific and powered by sprawling low-pressure systems churning offshore.

Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, punctuating extreme drought, are symptoms of human-induced warming of the planet and make it more difficult to manage California’s precious water supplies while minimizing heightened risks of floods and wildfires.

Visiting the disaster stricken state, Biden touted elements of the massive budget reconciliation bill he signed in August designed to bolster critical infrastructure such as levees and power grids against extreme weather, while authorizing $369 billion for climate and renewable energy initiatives.

Some environmentalists have urged political leaders to move even more decisively to phase out greenhouse gas emissions generated primarily from burning fossil fuels, complaining that Biden was forced to make too many concessions to the oil and gas industry to clinch his climate deal.

“Californians don’t need another Biden disaster tour. We need action to end the fossil fuels causing the damage,” said Nyshie Perkinson, a spokesperson for the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity.

Torrential downpours since Dec. 26 triggered widespread flooding as well as hundreds of mudslides, rockfalls and sinkholes across the state, swallowing cars, forcing road closures and even disrupting rail travel. Several people died in flooding caused by breached levees along the Cosumnes River south of the state capital, Sacramento, during the first wave of the storms.

Landslide hazards mounted by the week from repeated saturation, with much of the damage greatest in areas below hillsides and canyon slopes that past wildfires had stripped of vegetation and left unstable.

The onslaught of showers, and heavy snow in the mountains, was accompanied by gale-force winds that drove pounding surf into coastal areas, washing out seaside roads and docks and uprooting thousands of drought-weakened trees in rain-soaked soil.

The high winds wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid, knocking out electricity to as many as 200,000 Californians at some point during the storms.

Although highly damaging, the storms eased a historic four-year dry spell in California, replenishing some badly depleted reservoirs and the Sierra Nevada snowpack, a critical source of fresh water for the state.

But experts have warned that most of California remains under moderate or severe drought conditions with no assurance that there will be enough precipitation over the remainder of the winter to sustain drought relief.

Updated at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding

A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Wild Aerial Photo of California Sinkhole with Cars Inside of it is Both Head-scratching and Terrifying

The brutal deluge of atmospheric rivers continues to batter California, leaving massive sinkholes and mudslides in various parts of the state. In addition to gushing floodwater and dangerous rocks slides, California drivers must watch out for potentially fatal sinkholes. Recently, users took to Twitter to post a daunting, albeit baffling, photo of a sinkhole that recently popped up in the Golden State. The wild photo shows the massive sinkhole after it seemingly ‘ate up’ one unlucky person’s vehicle. Check out the wild pic below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Sequoia National Park Severely Damaged By California Storms’ Fallout: PHOTO

As Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks continue to recover from the 2021 KNP Complex wildfires, storms are causing major erosion across their California heartlands. “As with most of California, we are seeing precipitation that rivals all other storms experienced by long-term park employees in at least 30 years,” cites Clay Jordan, Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. “What is unique and causing more challenges this year is a landscape that is still recovering from the 2021 KNP Complex fires.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms

Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy