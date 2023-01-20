Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Varsity Swimming finishes 9th at Sandusky Bay Conference Meet
Boys Varsity Swimming traveled to Oak Harbor to compete against 14 area teams from the Bay and Lake Divisions at the Sandusky Bay Conference Meet. Vermilion finished 9th overall with a total of 76 points. Leading the way for the Sailors was Cole Rini with 14 points by placing 4th in the 100 yrd Back and 2nd in the 100 yrd Breast. Joe Schaub finished 7th in the 200 yrd Free and 4th in the 100 yrd fly adding 9 points. Bryson Dean and Joseph Webb added 6 points each. Dean took 6th in the 200 yrd IM and 8th in the 100 yrd Free. Joseph Webb placed 7th in both the 50 yard Free and 100 yrd breast. The boys Medley Relay Team of Rini, Dean, Webb, and Schaub placed 5th scoring 10 points for the Sailors. Our 200 Freestyle Relay of Bryson Dean, Joseph Webb, Franky Lian, and Cole Rini took 4th overall adding another 12 points. Vermilion’s next meet will be against Amherst and Edison. Good Luck Sailors!
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Falls to Clyde 46-29
The junior varsity squad hosted the Clyde Fliers Friday evening and the Fliers knocked off the Sailors 46-29. Clyde jumped out to a nine point lead after the first quarter of play as the Sailors couldn’t get things moving early. However, the Sailors slowed down the Fliers offense but could only cut the Fliers lead to eight heading into the break. The Sailors came out with a strong effort in the second half but never overcame their early struggles as they went on to fall to the Fliers 46-29.
vermilionathletics.org
Boys Freshman Basketball Tops Clyde 38-24
The Sailors freshman basketball team snapped a four game slide Friday afternoon, using a well rounded performance to defeat the visting Clyde Fliers 38-24. The freshman were in the zone from the opening tip, putting together one of their best halves of basketball of the season. The freshman got it done on both ends of the floor. The scored 26 points in the first half and combined with their strong defensive effort held the Fliers to 11 in the first half.
Comments / 0