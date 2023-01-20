Boys Varsity Swimming traveled to Oak Harbor to compete against 14 area teams from the Bay and Lake Divisions at the Sandusky Bay Conference Meet. Vermilion finished 9th overall with a total of 76 points. Leading the way for the Sailors was Cole Rini with 14 points by placing 4th in the 100 yrd Back and 2nd in the 100 yrd Breast. Joe Schaub finished 7th in the 200 yrd Free and 4th in the 100 yrd fly adding 9 points. Bryson Dean and Joseph Webb added 6 points each. Dean took 6th in the 200 yrd IM and 8th in the 100 yrd Free. Joseph Webb placed 7th in both the 50 yard Free and 100 yrd breast. The boys Medley Relay Team of Rini, Dean, Webb, and Schaub placed 5th scoring 10 points for the Sailors. Our 200 Freestyle Relay of Bryson Dean, Joseph Webb, Franky Lian, and Cole Rini took 4th overall adding another 12 points. Vermilion’s next meet will be against Amherst and Edison. Good Luck Sailors!

VERMILION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO