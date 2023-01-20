ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 90

Celtic Dragonfly
3d ago

That's how it all works. She has him where she wants him. I can't say this enough...MM is a covert narcissist. All the signs are there. Harry doesn't think for himself any more. All wrongdoing is done by others. Not her. She knew his anxieties and fears and used them to her benefit. When she couldn't manipulate the RF, she used them again. She convinced him that his family was against her. The British media was attacking her. She feared for her life. She made him believe they were all the enemy out for her. And that she wanted to go home. Not wanting to lose his Goddess, he left his entire life behind. Even his own frail grandparents. Everything they talk about is poor Meghan.

Reply(22)
122
Bill Jones
3d ago

Manipulation ....she's an actress...and knows how to entice him...A genuine narcissistic sociopath that gets what she wants by any means necessary

Reply
65
Private Beauregard
3d ago

I remember reading how Hairy in an interview said that Rachel Zane from Suits was the woman of his dreams. Enter Megain stage left to stalk him.

Reply(1)
48
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
netflixjunkie.com

No Credibility! Prince Harry’s Memoir fails To Align Facts, proves Meghan Markle Was a Bully to Her Royal staff

Ever since Meghan Markle along with her husband, Prince Harry gave up their royal duties, she has been a fixture in the Royal Family. All of it is owing to her adroitness, strong willpower, and commitment to carry on the legacy of the family in her way. However, when that did not sit well with the other senior members of the Palace, the ramifications were as they were two decades ago. From being treated as an outcast to being criticized for every other thing she does, the Duchess of Sussex went through it all.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
RadarOnline

Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources

Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Thrashes Prince Harry As Now He Wants King Charles and Prince William Back

In a trailer for an exclusive interview for ITV, Britain’s Prince Harry has made some stirring comments that has taken the internet by storm. After an entire saga of continuous public trials and blatant criticism of the Royal Family, Prince Harry has finally spoken his heart. In a promotional interview trailer for Spare with Tom Bradbey, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he never wanted things to be this way. “He wanted a family and never an institution” he claimed.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
netflixjunkie.com

“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama

Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
netflixjunkie.com

HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media

Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’

Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert

The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy