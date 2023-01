Missouri tennis secured its third straight win, defeating Central Arkansas 7-0 on Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The Tigers began the dual by winning all three doubles matches to secure the first point. No. 1 singles player Mae Canete tallied the second point for MU with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and her sister Inah Canete (No. 5) won her match 6-2, 6-0.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO