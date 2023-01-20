ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Juvenile injured following 2-car wreck that shut down part of U.S. 41

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute for a 2-car wreck with someone trapped in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived to find a juvenile trapped in a car. A rescue team was able to get the juvenile out of the car and then take the individual to Regional Hospital. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

The second driver involved, was operating a box truck and was not injured. That driver has been identified as 40 year old James Moore of Columbus, Ohio. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s department, the cause of the accident was Moore’s failure to yield. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI).

