Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Sang "Brown Skin Girl" Together in Dubai
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter just joined her mother on a public stage for the first time. The superstar gave her first live performance since the release of Renaissance tonight, as part of the Grand Reveal Weekend of the ultra-luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Though the show was a private performance per TMZ, recorded clips of the set have been posted on Twitter, including a special mother-daughter duet of "Brown Skin Girl," featuring the 11-year-old.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
HipHopDX.com
Usher Mourns Death Of Grandmother Tina: 'I'm Praying For Clarity'
Usher is mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother this holiday season, sharing the news with his social media followers amid her passing. In an Instagram post shared on Monday (December 26), the famed singer revealed his family had lost Grandma Tina a few days prior. With a multi-paragraph caption, Usher shared how strong their bond was and how lost he’s feeling amid her passing.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
AOL Corp
Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels’ new horror movie ‘The Reading’ to debut on BET+ next month
Mo’Nique and Daniels’ new collaboration comes after they squashed their 13-year feud. A new horror movie will debut next month on BET+ starring Mo’Nique, with Lee Daniels serving as executive producer following their reconciliation. The film, titled “The Reading,” reunites the pair who first worked together on...
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
The Berrics Canteen
Lucas Beaufort’s ‘Heart’ Book Shines a Light on Local Skateshops Worldwide
A few months ago we got a package in the mail from our friend Lucas Beaufort . It was heavy, and with most heavy packages the first thing you want to do is open it. So we did, and in our hands we held this beautiful coffee table book celebrating 40 years of skateboarding shops and their history. 428 pages of photos and interviews from all over the world with owners and skaters talking about the shops they love and nourish like their own children. It’s sanctuaries like these that are often times the heart and soul of a skate scene. Consequently, it takes a lot of heart and soul to keep them alive. So, naturally, Lucas titled this masterpiece, HEART. Join us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as we celebrate the skateshop of the day on The Berrics Instagram to highlight their accomplishments. Please help us celebrate the shops featured in this essential book for anyone who loves skateboarding, because every day they make it, we, as skateboarders, make it. -sb.
Comments / 0