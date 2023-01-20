ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Project helping women in prison stay in contact with children gets funding boost

By Bronwen Weatherby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrE8G_0kKtj03E00

A project helping Welsh mothers in prison stay in touch with their children has been given further funding.

Visiting Mum is delivered by the Prison Advice & Care Trust (Pact) and identifies women at risk of losing contact with their children, offering to arrange visits and provide transport for them.

Women inmates from Wales have to serve out their sentences in England often at a considerable distance from their homes and families as there are no female jails the other side of the border.

The programme, which is run out of HMP Styal in Cheshire and HMP Eastwood Park in Gloucestershire , supported 68 families between June 2021 and August 2022.

It was found to have improved wellbeing among mothers, reduced the risk of self-harm, while also improving the long-term outcomes of their children.

The Welsh Government and HM Prison and Probation Service announced on Friday they would continue to fund the scheme, with both contributing £90,000 each for the years 2023-24 to ensure the work can continue.

Mick Antoniw, counsel general and minister for the constitution, said: “We believe one of the key elements of the justice system should be rehabilitation.

Justice is about more than courts and punishment; it is about people and families.

“Supporting people in prison to lead fulfilling lives when they are out of prison is an important responsibility of any effective approach to justice.

“The ‘Visiting Mum’ project is a positive example of this in action, with a rehabilitative approach leading to real benefits for both mothers and children.”

Nadia Emblin, from Pact, said: “While we believe that custodial sentences for women should only ever be used as a last resort, Visiting Mum ensures better outcomes for both mothers in custody and their children in the community.

“Our evaluation shows the positive impact of this kind of holistic support on the mental health and wellbeing of the whole family.

“It is also vital in reducing reoffending, as we know that prisoners who receive visits are 39% less likely to return to prison.

“We are hugely grateful to our partners at Change Grow Live, and to the Welsh Government and HMPPS for ensuring the scheme can continue.

“One mum recently told us that it offered ‘a light in the dark’ for her during her sentence, and we hope that we can provide this hope for many more women in the future.”

The Welsh Government has argued for the devolution of justice system and reducing the size of the prison population by lessening the use of “counterproductive” short sentences, saying their focus would be on prevention and rehabilitation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

‘Sick and twisted’ ex-GP handed two more life sentences for abusing girls

A former GP who committed 115 sexual offences against 28 women and girls as young as 15 was branded “sick and twisted” as he was handed two more life sentences.Manish Shah, 53,  abused his trusted position when he persuaded female patients to undergo unnecessary intimate examinations for his sexual gratification over four years from 2009.He flattered and groomed vulnerable victims and even had used the cases of celebrities Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instill fear so they would agree to the invasive exams then falsified records to cover it up, the Old Bailey had heard.At the time, Shah had...
The Independent

British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement

A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
The Independent

Sturgeon says transgender people ‘should not be weaponised’ after gender bill blocked

Nicola Sturgeon feels "very strongly" that transgender people "should not be weaponised" in the wake of the blocking of Scotland's gender reform bill. She claimed that Westminster made the move for two reasons, neither of which are "to do with concerns about the equality act."The first reason, she told Laura Kuenssberg, is that they are "shamefully and disgracefully trying to stoke a culture war" to appeal to their base. Secondly, she alleged that they are "undermining and delegitimising the Scottish parliament."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP leader calls gender reform bill pushback ‘dangerous’ moment for devolution’Sunak seeks to ‘strengthen’ relationship with Sturgeon on Scotland tripNicola Sturgeon says NHS pay offer in Scotland 'significantly better' than rest of UK
The Independent

Prisoner died after staff were ‘not properly trained to save lives’, coroner rules

A prisoner died after staff when to provide adequate life support after he was found unresponsive in his bunk, a coroner has ruled.Nathan Forrester, 36, died at HMP Thameside in South London on 2 July 2019, from a drug overdose, just a day after being recalled to prison.The inquest heard staff failed to start resuscitation straight away and when they did, the attempts were poor.Prevention of Future Death reports were issued to both NHS England and the Ministry of Justice following the inquest after a clinical review found prison staff did not have the level of expertise to deliver effective...
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
BBC

Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation

A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
The Independent

Dementia patient’s ‘barbaric’ five-hour ambulance wait and three days on A&E trolley

A dementia patient waited five hours for an ambulance before spending three days being treated in an A&E corridor.Susan Roberts, 72, had a fall at her home in Liverpool on 9 December and waited for hours on the floor after calling an ambulance. Once paramedics arrived at the house, she was so scared of going to the hospital she refused to go, but a day later she found it painful to move so another ambulance was called. This time Ms Roberts waited for two hours. Her daughter, Adele Browne, described “horrific” scenes when she...
The Independent

Watchdog finds serious probation failings over quadruple killer Damien Bendall

A watchdog has laid bare a litany of failings by probation officers before a “psychopathic” criminal murdered three children and his pregnant partner.Chief inspector of probation Justin Russell said the Probation Service’s handling of Damien Bendall was of an “unacceptable standard” at every stage and “critical opportunities” to correct errors were missed.Bendall, 33, is serving a whole-life order for the murders of Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, after he attacked them with a claw hammer at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire. He also admitted raping...
The Independent

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten gave birth in back seat of car left burning on motorway

A woman on the run with her newborn baby and partner gave birth to her child on the back seat of a car they later left burning on a motorway, detectives believe.Police have been searching for Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted rapist, since the couple abandoned their car on the hard shoulder of the M56, just a few miles from Bolton, more than a fortnight ago.The mother and her baby are not believed to have been checked over by medical professionals since she gave birth just days prior to their disappearance, and her estranged father...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

HMP Hewell inmate died due to mental health neglect

A remand prisoner took his own life due to failures in mental health care which amounted to neglect, an inquest found. Andrew Shirley, 25, died while in segregation at HMP Hewell, Worcestershire, in March 2021. Jurors were told there were a series of failures by health and prison staff to...
The Independent

Aristocrat mother on the run with rapist partner was ‘brainwashed’ by Nigerian preacher, friend claims

An aristocrat mother who is on the run with her baby and rapist partner was allegedly “brainwashed” by an encounter with a controversial Nigerian preacher, a friend has claimed. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, disappeared two weeks ago and are currently being sought by the police. Now a friend of Ms Marten has claimed that the aristocrat was left traumatised by a six month long encounter with a controversial Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua.The latest revelation, first reported by Mail Online, sheds new light on the remarkable story of Ms Marten. The daughter of a page to Queen...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy