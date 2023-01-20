ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Consumer confidence hits near-historic low amid inflation and energy bill woes

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNukH_0kKtiuzW00

Consumer confidence has fallen again to a near-historic low amid inflation woes and growing concern about another jump in energy bills.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped three points in January to minus 45 after a short-lived and weak rally in the last quarter.

Confidence in the general economy for the coming 12 months fell one point to minus 54 and remains 22 points lower than last January, while the forecast for personal finances increased to minus 27 but is still 25 points lower than this time last year.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, fell six points to minus 40 – some 30 points lower than last January.

The pessimistic mood comes as the rate of inflation dipped for the second month in a row in December, to 10.5%, offering more evidence the peak of the cost-of-living crisis has passed but offering scant relief for households and businesses who are still facing eye-watering prices.

Food price inflation hit yet another 45-year high, at 16.8%, in December, while the Government will scale back its energy support package from April, capping average household gas and electricity bills at £3,000 a year, up from £2,500 currently.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “ Consumers have a New Year hangover but it’s of the economic kind, with high levels of pessimism over the state of the wider economy.

“And unlike a conventional hangover, this one won’t vanish quickly. The only glimmer of hope in the results is a slight uptick in the outlook for our personal financial situation, but this is of little comfort because it is still 25 points lower than this time last year.

“This month’s six-point decline in the major purchase index does not augur well because consumer spending is a driving force of our economy and future growth.

“With inflation continuing to swallow up pay rises, and the prospect of some shocking energy bills landing soon, the forecast for consumer confidence this year is not looking good. One thing we can be sure of is that 2023 promises to be a bumpy ride.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Higher essential costs, a fear of further increases yet to come – particularly the April energy price cap rise – are weighing on consumer confidence, whilst increased spending on credit at Christmas is also weighing on many minds.

“Whilst appetite and ability for big ticket spending remains limited in this climate, there are still consumers planning on spending this year on the likes of holidays, home improvements and appliances.

“The economy will certainly need that spend to come to fruition over the coming months.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
BBC

People struggling could get lower energy bills

Discounted energy bills for millions of vulnerable people are being considered as a long-term option to tackle unaffordable prices. Under so-called social tariffs, certain groups of people on low incomes would be offered lower-cost deals. Jonathan Brearley, boss of the energy regulator Ofgem, said they were a good option being...
ConsumerAffairs

Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023

Get ready, grocery shoppers. More items -- including farm-fresh staples from Old MacDonald -- are joining eggs in the high-priced section of your grocery. E-i-e-i-o. Overall, inflation is easing a bit, but the annualized food-price inflation rate when it was last reported was 10.4% – nearly four points higher than everything else a consumer comes in contact with. And experts say that it could get worse before it gets better.
cheddar.com

Survey: Fewer U.S. Businesses Expect a Recession in 2023

The number of businesses that see a 50 percent chance or higher of a recession in 2022 has fallen from around two-thirds of respondents in October to just over half this month, according to a new survey from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE). Businesses pointed to higher interest...
AOL Corp

U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy