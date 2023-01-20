ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around 1m UK homes have lost all their pandemic price gains, Zoopla estimates

By Vicky Shaw
 3 days ago

Around one million homes across the UK have now had all the gains in value made during the coronavirus pandemic wiped out in recent months, according to calculations by a property website.

Using its own valuation estimates, Zoopla looked at increases in property values since February 2022 and compared this with how prices have performed in the past six months, as the market has weakened.

It estimates that around 1,046,000 properties have lost all of the gains in value that they had previously made during the pandemic.

By contrast, nearly 20.6 million homes are estimated by Zoopla to have not lost any of their pandemic gains in recent months.

Some properties have also lost some, but not all of their pandemic gains.

Zoopla said weaker market conditions led to housing values starting to fall back in the second half of 2022.

Despite the UK’s housing market seeing a tumultuous end to the year in 2022, the vast majority (92%) of homes increased in value across the year as a whole, with an average gain of £19,000, the website calculated.

Some 2.3 million homes registered a fall in value across 2022, according to Zoopla’s figures, with an average loss of £7,300.

Zoopla estimates that 15.8 million homes fell in value in the last three months of 2022, while 13.9 million made gains.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said house price gains made earlier on in the pandemic “have started to be eroded in the final half of 2022 as buyer demand weakened in the face of higher mortgage rates and weaker growth in household incomes”.

Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites

Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
Ancient Egyptian limestone relief of female musicians at risk of leaving UK

An ancient Egyptian limestone relief depicting a group of sleeping female musicians is at risk of leaving the UK if a domestic buyer cannot be found.The artwork shows the musicians asleep in the palace of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten and is believed to have been created at some point during his reign from 1351 to 1334 BC.The relief is particularly unique in its depiction of women as musicians, and having females as the focus of attention, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.Have you heard of the Amarna art style? This abstract design was introduced by...
Rail: Penalty fare soars in response to widespread fare-dodging

The penalty fare for failing to have a valid train ticket has soared. After 16 years at £20, the payment demanded for travelling by train without a valid ticket will increase to £100 – plus the price of the full single fare applicable to your intended journey.In the case of a journey from Manchester to London, that could mean a charge of £284.70 if the £100 penalty is added to the cost of a one-way journey.While the penalty is reduced to £50 if paid within three weeks, it is still a very sharp increase from the previous level.These are the...
Households to be paid to cut power use two days in a row as margins remain tight

Households will be paid to reduce their electricity use for two days in a row as coal plants were again set on standby in case electricity supplies fell too low.The grid operator said it would call the second ever live run of a scheme which pays businesses and households to turn off some appliances for an hour or two.The Tuesday session of the Demand Flexibility Service will come just 24 hours after the first live run took place between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.It will run between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said.As...
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say

The recession expected to hit the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, economists warn.Soaring household bills, slow growth, and forecasts of a protracted economic downturn have taken their toll on the millions of Britons struggling against the tough economic environment – thought to be the worst in recent memory.Faced with a worsening situation, less government support and higher taxes, early signs of possible recovery last week look increasingly distant, with economists at consultancy firm EY saying they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.It comes just...
