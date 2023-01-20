ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Alec Baldwin tweets about David Crosby’s death hours after being charged in Rust shooting

By Tom Murray
 3 days ago

Alec Baldwin used his first public comment after being charged in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to share the news of musician David Crosby ’s death.

The actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on Thursday (19 January) by New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

The 64-year-old is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental October 2021 shooting.

Thursday also marked the death of 81-year-old folk-rock legend Crosby following “a long illness”, his widow said.

Hours after his charges were announced, Baldwin tweeted about Crosby’s death rather than his own situation.

The actor first shared a link to a news article about Crosby’s death, followed by a link to an interview he did with Crosby in 2018 for his podcast, Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin.

The podcast series, in which Baldwin interviews public figures, began in 2011 and is ongoing. The most recent episode was published on 12 December, featuring an interview with US political staffer Huma Abedin.

In a statement to The Independent Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas described the charges against him as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Meanwhile, first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Each charge carries a maximum of 18 months in prison.

Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here .

