Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock project
The second richest person in Denver, Colorado
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to know
Aurora mayoral candidates pitch participation in the process
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Madonna’s Huge 40th Anniversary World Tour Hits Denver’s Ball Arena July 2023
The one and only Madonna will be setting out across the world to celebrate 40 years of being one of the top artists in the world, and that tour is coming to the Mile High City. The 64-year-old world phenomenon will bring longtime fans her biggest hits while also introducing...
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
I Heart Mac & Cheese Has Opened Another Location in Colorado
I am one of those annoying types of people that make their own lyrics up in my head to suit whatever I am thinking about. For instance, Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" fits this subject perfectly. I love mac and cheese, so put another scoop on my bowl...
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Weld RE-4 is Accepting Applications for Universal Preschool Program
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Weld County School District's Early Childhood Coordinator, Michelle Spencer,. about the new free Universal Preschool Program that is available to Colorado families. Enrollment for the Universal Preschool Program (UPK) is going on now through February 14th and then every two weeks...
Get Ready, Colorado. Winter Storm With Lots Of Snow Coming Tonight
It's going to feel "a lot like Christmas" starting tonight (1/17/23) in Colorado as we gear up for the biggest snowstorm in 2023 so far. This current winter storm warning starts tonight at 5 pm and goes through 5 pm on Wednesday. Here's what to expect. Biggest Storm Of The...
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
Traffic Warning: Southbound I-25 Was Closed at HWY 34
Colorado's winter weather strikes I-25 again as another crash closed the state's largest and busiest interstate between Highway 34 and Highway 402 in Loveland today. The southbound lanes of I-25 at Highway 34 were closed down on Wednesday after the slick winter weather conditions caused a major jam involving a semi-truck. The closure was between Highway 34 and the 402 exits. Here are the updates from Colorado State Patrol as they worked on clearing up the jackknifed semi-mess.
