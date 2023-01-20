Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Andy Murray receives standing ovation from crowd despite Australian Open defeat
Andy Murray’s fairytale run at the Australian Open came to an end on Saturday after he was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut. The three-time grand slam winner has thrilled crowds in Melbourne this year by rolling back the years to win two marathon matches but Bautista Agut proved a step too far.
KESQ
Novak Djokovic overcomes injury to reach Australian Open round of 16
Novak Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets — 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 — to move in the last 16 of the Australian Open, despite a labored performance from the world No. 5 who was visibly struggling to move at points during the match. Djokovic, who is arguably...
Comments / 0