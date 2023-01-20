Late surge pushes Memphis past Wichita State

It was hard for those watching to feel like they hadn’t seen this one before.

Memphis falls behind early before clawing back to make things way more interesting than they should be against a team that appears inferior on paper.

Rinse. Repeat.

That’s been the theme for coach Penny Hardaway’s group through this early stretch of AAC play. And that was again the case for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 AAC) in their 88-78 win over the Wichita State Shockers (9-9, 2-4 AAC) on Thursday night at FedExForum.

This time, though, Memphis put its foot on the gas when it needed to and avoided another dramatic finish after having its past two games decided by three points or fewer. The group’s closing effort was led by forward DeAndre Williams, who finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds — his highest point and rebound totals as a Tiger.

“I praise them, but I also know that there (should be) caution to what we’re doing,” Hardaway said of his team afterward. “We’ve got to be careful, because team’s are gonna continue to go at our weaknesses. And we’ve just gotta keep getting better at those.”

Two of those deficiencies Hardaway is referencing include foul trouble and poor perimeter defense. To the Tigers’ credit, they found a way to overcome both versus the Shockers.

After Wichita State guard Jaron Pierre Jr. knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer with a little more than eight minutes left in the first half to grow his team’s lead to eight points, Memphis finally woke up.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway watches his team play against Wichita State on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Fourteen seconds after Pierre’s triple, guard Kendric Davis responded with one of his own. It served as the play that allowed the Tigers to end the opening half on a 24-10 run and take a 36-30 lead into halftime.

“Every game is different,” said Davis, who tallied 20 points and five assists. “But, especially on our home floor, we’ve gotta bring a little more energy a little earlier.”

Memphis’ late first-half burst helped it make up for its nine team fouls in the first frame — and 18 for the game — that gifted Wichita State 10 of its 19 points off free throws in the opening 20 minutes alone.

Still, the Tigers couldn’t figure out a way to slam the door shut on the Shockers after halftime.

Even after a bucket in the paint by Williams on a nifty feed from Davis allowed Memphis’ lead to balloon to 13 points about six minutes into the second half, Wichita State rallied back.

The Shockers rattled off an 18-6 run in a little more than three minutes to cut their deficit to one with 11:08 to play in the game. They drilled three 3s in this quick offensive spurt alone in a half in which they went 5-10 from deep — after hitting 4-14 from beyond the arc in the first half.

“(We had a) really good first half defensively,” Hardaway said. “Second half, not so much.”

The teams continued to trade buckets for the next four minutes before the Tigers found a way to gain separation from their pesky opponent.

A mid-range jumper by guard Johnathan Lawson gave Memphis a double-digit lead with 5:06 to go for the first time since the 13-minute mark of the half.

Hardaway’s squad then extended its cushion to as many as 15 points with two minutes left before coasting to a 10-point victory.

Other Notes