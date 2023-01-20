New London's Mitchell gets 100th win

NEW LONDON — Head coach Eric Mitchell earned career win No. 100 as the New London girls basketball team defeated Mapleton, 34-18, on Thursday in Firelands Conference play.

The victory also kept the Wildcats (12-5, 9-1) one game behind FC-leading Western Reserve (12-3, 10-0) ahead of Saturday's home game vs. Plymouth.

In Thursday's win, Emilee Rowland had the hot hand with 16 of her team's 34 points. Madison Rowland added six points.

MAPLETON (4-10, 4-6)

Bella Tabler 1-0—2; Jayden Carrick 2-1—7; Audrey Hellickson 1-2—4; Kirsten Flora 2-0—4; Brinlee Youngen 0-1—1. TOTALS 6-3—18.

NEW LONDON (12-5, 9-1)

Raeann Mitchell 2-0—4; Madison Rowland 3-0—6; Emilee Rowland 7-2—16; Olivia Yetter 1-1—3; Pailee Wilson 1-1—3; Gracie Thomas 1-0—2. TOTALS 15-4—34.

Mapleton 4 3 3 8 — 18

N. London 4 11 4 15 — 34

3-point FGs: (M) Carrick 2.

Crestview 47, South Central 42

OLIVESBURG — The Trojans were unable to hold a 15-4 lead after the first quarter in Thursday’s road FC loss to the Cougars.

Kendyl Beverly scored 20 of the 42 points for the Trojans (6-10, 5-5), while Grace Lamoreaux scored 10 and Angela Williams added seven.

South Central visits Western Reserve on Saturday.

SOUTH CENTRAL (6-10, 5-5)

Kendyl Beverly 6-7—20; Angela Williams 3-1—7; Hannah Ayers 2-0—4; Grace Lamoreaux 5-0—10; Kaili Ingram 0-1—1. TOTALS 16-9—42.

CRESTVIEW (7-10, 6-4)

Spoerr 4-0—8; Kidney 2-5—10; McFarland 2-1—5; Hemrichouser 0-1—1; Belefor 3-0—6; Aumend 4-5—13; Cline 2-0—4. TOTALS 17-12—47.

S. Central 15 9 8 10 — 42

Crestview 4 12 13 18 — 47

3-point FGs: (SC) Beverly; (C) Kidney.

Monroeville 52, Plymouth 44

MONROEVILLE — The Eagles stopped a four-game losing streak after breaking a tie through three quarters in Thursday’s win over the Big Red.

Mallory Roeder four 3s and scored 14 points for the Eagles (5-10, 3-7), while Ava Krueger added 12. Alexa Adams, Allie Wilhelm and Taryn Tyler each scored six.

For Plymouth (5-11, 2-8), Jaylin Branham had 19 points and Destiny Detillion scored 11.

PLYMOUTH (5-11, 2-8)

Branham 9-0—19; Detillion 4-2—11; Bailey 1-0—2; Keefe 2-1—5; Haok 2-0—5; Patton 1-0—2. TOTALS 19-3—44.

MONROEVILLE (5-10, 3-7)

Grace Stieber 1-0—3; Alexa Adams 2-2—6; Julia White 1-3—5; Mallory Roeder 4-2—14; Ava Krueger 5-2—12; Allie Wilhelm 3-0—6; Taryn Tyler 3-0—6. TOTALS 19-9—52.

Plymouth 6 8 19 11 — 44

Monroeville 17 11 5 19 — 52

3-point FGs: (P) Branham, Detillion, Hoak; (M) Roeder 4, Stieber.