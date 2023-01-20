Read full article on original website
WBIR
Affordable homes coming to Blount Co.
A non-profit is building affordable homes in Blount Co. It comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough to think about buying a home.
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
insideofknoxville.com
Two Downtown Structures Change Hands; Improvements Planned
The Cazana family has purchased two downtown structures, an office building and a parking garage, with plans to make improvements to each. Interestingly, the buildings were previously owned by the group, but sold. I spoke with Nick Cazana to learn the background for the decision and plans for each property.
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
thecamdenchronicle.com
North 40 Truck Stop sells to Pilot
The Pilot Flying J corporation, headquartered in Knoxville, officially has bought the property where the North 40 Truck Stop has ruled for the past 40 years. North 40 first opened its doors in 1982. Those doors closed on Jan. 9 for the last time. “I am not sure if it...
wcyb.com
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs
MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
WATE
New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
WBIR
Plane landed on I-640 two years ago
In September of 2020, a plane took off from Sky Ranch Airport near Alcoa Highway. It was on the way to Island Home Airport in South Knoxville when it ran out of gas.
addictedtovacation.com
4 Caves You Can Explore Near Gatlinburg
If you’re looking for adventure, visit one of the amazing caves in Gatlinburg, TN. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains, this is home to some exceptional caverns. Strap on your headlamp and get ready to adventure into Tennessee’s caves. These are four options to find your inner geologist. Rainbow...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
wvlt.tv
Rain chances quickly increase overnight and into Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our dry weather is coming to an end as we head overnight and into Sunday with scattered showers and downpours making a return after midnight tonight and into Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy for much of Sunday as temperatures remain close to average, but some of the rain will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations heading into Monday.
