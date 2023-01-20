Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Motor Symptoms May Occur 3 Years Before Parkinson Disease Diagnosis, Study Says
Trouble with balance and holding objects above one's head were just a few of the problems reported by patients 3 years before they received a formal Parkinson disease diagnosis, according to a recent study. In recent years, more attention has been paid to the prodromal signs of Parkinson disease (PD)—that...
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Vaccines in Children Aged 5 to 11 Effective, Safe, Study Finds
A new review found that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines were able to prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11. Vaccines for COVID-19 proved to be effective in preventing infection and severe illness in children aged 5 to 11, according to a new review published in JAMA Pediatrics.
ajmc.com
Dr Michael Portman Illuminates the Differences Between Pediatric, Adult Anticoagulation Studies
Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies for diseases that are rare among these patients, explained Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, of Seattle Children's Hospital. Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies, for diseases that are...
ajmc.com
Low-Risk MDS Management May Change as New Technology, Therapies Emerge
A new review article shows how technologies like next-generation sequencing might help clinicians tailor care for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The expanding number of available therapies and new insights into variables that affect the disease course have made the treatment of patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) increasingly nuanced, according to a new review article.
Black people are more likely to die from certain cancers, new study finds
A new study by the American Cancer Society reveals that Black people are significantly more likely to die from certain types of cancer, owing to structural inequities in access both to health care and to information. As part of the health organization’s yearly cancer statistics, published in the peer-reviewed medical...
MedicalXpress
Omicron XBB1.5 'Kraken' subvariant appears to be the most transmissible so far
It may feel like history is repeating itself with yet another strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus driving up cases of COVID-19. The latest is called XBB.1.5 (nicknamed "Kraken," by some), and it's another descendent of the omicron variant. Like previous versions of the virus, it has been described as the most transmissible strain so far, more efficient and contagious than its predecessors.
ajmc.com
CARG Chemotherapy Toxicity Tool Helps Patients Understand Risks, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
Patient quality of life can be improved through shared knowledge between doctors and patients in cancer care using the Cancer and Aging Research Group (CARG) Chemotherapy Toxicity Tool calculator, which Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers piloted, explained Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. Patient...
ajmc.com
Thymectomy Reduces Hospital Stay From Myasthenia Gravis With Acute Exacerbation
The researchers note that this finding adds valuable insight for individualized treatment decisions in scenarios where the role of thymectomy is not fully clear. Researchers have identified several factors that impact length of hospital stay for patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) with acute exacerbations in a new study, the findings of which highlight the need for further analysis of the role of thymectomy for these patients.
ajmc.com
PD-L1 Scoring in NSCLC Varies Significantly
This new study has found different labs followed similar practices, but the way they scored patients varied significantly. Although programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) is widely recognized as a key biomarker to predict the response of patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to immune-modulating drugs, a new report raises questions about significant variability in how pathologists score PD-L1 expression in patient samples.
ajmc.com
Teplizumab Among Clarivate's Drugs to Watch List for 2023
Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” list for 2023 mentions 15 therapeutics, including teplizumab for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab is the first immunotherapy to launch for type 1 diabetes (T1D), and its potential ability to preserve beta cell function and delay the need for insulin treatment makes it a “landmark drug,” according to Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” 2023 list.
ajmc.com
Contributor: Journey to Launching a Meaningful Health Equity Strategy
Michelle Y. Williams, PhD, RN, of Stanford Health Care, speaks on the key themes she presented during her session at the 2023 Health Equity Summit in San Diego, California, titled, "Launching a Health Equity Strategy." On June 4, 2020, during an on-campus rally for racial justice at Stanford University (SU)...
ajmc.com
Having Initially Worse Sleep Contributes to Greater Sleep Therapy Success
Having worse sleep is linked with the greatest gain in sleeping longer after treatment with cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), according to a recent study. Progress in total sleep time (TST) after cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) was found in patients who had more serious self-reported sleep difficulties and diminished sleep duration at baseline.
ajmc.com
Sintilimab Plus Bevacizumab Biosimilar Improves Response Rates, Depth of Response in HCC
Compared with sorafenib, a combination of sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar improved responses in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Combining sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar (IBI305) improved the objective response rate (ORR), time to response (TTR), duration of response (DOR), and depth of response compared with sorafenib with tolerable and manageable adverse events of special interest (AESIs) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The results were presented in 2 abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
ajmc.com
Health Equity Decision Making: A Q&A With N. Benjamin Fredrick, MD
N. Benjamin Fredrick, MD, of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Penn State University College of Medicine, speaks on the key themes he presented during his session at the 2023 Health Equity Summit in San Diego, California, as well as topics related to the measurement, creation, and implementation of health equity initiatives.
ajmc.com
Study Finds Ixazomib Beneficial in MM Patients With High-Risk Cytogenic Traits
A recent study found that ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival versus a placebo in multiple myeloma regardless of cytogenetic risk status. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM), certain cytogenic abnormalities (CAs) are associated with worse prognosis, but treatment with proteasome inhibitors (PIs) such as ixazomib (Ninlaro, Takeda) seems to benefit patients even when high-risk CAs are present. A study published in Blood Cancer Journal found that regardless of cytogenetic status, ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival (PFS) versus a placebo in MM patients.
ajmc.com
Valproate Exhibits Both Hypnotic, Antiepileptic Properties During Sleep
In an animal study, researchers found that valproate, a common epilepsy drug, possessed hypnotic and antiepileptic properties during sleep, suggesting that the drug could help improve sleep quality for patients with nocturnal epilepsy. Valproate, a common drug for treating epilepsy, may help improve sleep quality and quality of life for...
Comments / 0