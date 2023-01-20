In a new documentary, Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson's disease and how he used alcohol to cope with his diagnosis. "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which premiered Friday at Sundance Film Festival, traces the life and career of the beloved "Back to the Future" star, who was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder in 1991. But the actor, now 61, hid his health struggles from the public for the next seven years as he grappled privately with denial and depression.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO