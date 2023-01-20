Read full article on original website
Thailand reports 100% increase in chikungunya in 2022
Thailand health officials reported a doubling in chikungunya infections in 2022 compared the the year prior, according to data from the Thailand Bureau of Epidemiology. Officials reported 1,370 total cases in 48 provinces in 2022. This compared to the 671 cases in 39 provinces seen in 2021, or a 104 percent increase.
Boston officials issue measles alert
The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) alerted the public of a potential measles exposure at two Boston locations, after receiving notification of a confirmed case of measles on Friday. Anyone who visited the following locations during the specified dates and times could become ill between July 26 and August 10, 2018:
Nigeria: Public health advisory issued over diphtheria outbreak
Nigerian health officials have issued a public health advisory last week over a diphtheria outbreak in several states. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has responded to reports of diphtheria cases in Kano state where it is reported that no fewer than 25 persons in the state have been killed.
Yellow fever death reported in Guinea
According to the World Health Organization, on 20 November 2022, a suspected case of yellow fever was reported from Dabola health district, Faranah health region, in Guinea. This is a 9-years-old child who died and whose yellow fever vaccination status is unknown. The sample collected on 22 November 2022 was...
Brazil: Norovirus linked to Florianópolis acute diarrhea epidemic
In a follow-up on the diarrhea epidemic in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina Island, Brazil, a team from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) have identified the presence of norovirus. The UFSC Applied Virology Laboratory team reported yesterday the detection of human norovirus genotype 1 in 12 of 19 fecal...
Kentucky reports measles case linked to the outbreak in Ohio
At least one case of measles connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, has been confirmed in Kentucky, according to state health officials. The outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there since October. Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. Measles typically begins with:. high fever...
Amoeba treatment: Fort Worth hospital 1st in nation to have miltefosine on hand
Kyle Gracin Lewis died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in the summer of 2010, from the Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), the brain infection caused by the water-born amoeba, known as Naegleria fowleri. Now Cook Children’s is the first, and currently the only, hospital in the nation to house a...
Measles case reported in Seattle, Individual was unvaccinated
Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting the investigation of a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. Date Time Location. 1/18/23 12:26 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport,...
Grizzly bears test positive for avian influenza in Montana, First documented cases
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reports three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall. The three bears, one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell, were observed to be in poor condition and exhibited disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues. They were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.
The First Autopsy Insights into the Effects of COVID-19 on the Human Body
The autopsy of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, provided important insights into the disease and its effects on the human body. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He died on January 9, 2020.
Global burden of meningitis is unacceptably high, and progress lags substantially behind other vaccine-preventable diseases – Lancet study
The global disease burden of meningitis remains unacceptably high, and progress lags substantially behind that of other vaccine-preventable diseases, warns a new analysis published in The Lancet Neurology. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) Global Burden of Disease study showed that meningitis deaths reduced by just 21% globally...
Indonesia health official: ‘During 2022, the number of measles cases in our country was indeed quite a lot’
Measles will be very dangerous if complications occur. The impact can cause severe diarrhea to death. Director of Immunization Management of the Ministry of Health Dr. Prima Yosephine, MKM said that what was feared from measles was complications. “Complications for measles are generally severe. If measles affects a child who...
Cholera in the Dominican Republic: Cases rise to 25, 85,000 vaccines expected
The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), reported this Wednesday six new cases of cholera and nine other suspects, all correspond to a family nucleus detected in the Villa Liberación sector located in Santo Domingo Este, which are admitted under conditions of stable health. Among the six...
Massachusetts: Novel gonorrhea strain detected, Shows reduced response to multiple antibiotics
Massachusetts health officials reported Thursday that it has detected a novel strain of gonorrhea in a Massachusetts resident that showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics and another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response. This is the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States.
MRSA blood stream infections: Researchers discover mechanisms behind the virulence
Researchers at Mount Sinai, in collaboration with researchers at New York University, have published a study in Cell Host and Microbe that sheds light on the mechanisms behind the severity, or virulence, of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) blood stream infections. The study, published in January 2023, reveals that MRSA has undergone repeated mutations in the sarZ gene, a transcriptional regulator responsible for regulating virulence gene expression, leading to increased severity of blood stream infections in mouse models.
