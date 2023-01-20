Poplar Avenue medical office concepts concern some Germantown citizens

More than two dozen people gathered at The Great Hall & Conference Center in Germantown on Thursday, Jan. 19, to hear about concepts for a medical office on Poplar Avenue in Germantown.

No plans have been filed with the City of Germantown yet, but the suburb’s officials are aware of the concepts. The 18-acre site is north of Poplar Avenue and less than 1/2 mile west of Forest Hill Irene Road. The Oakleigh subdivision sits across Poplar Avenue from the site.

“This is purely hypothetical,” Cory Brady, principal with Integrated Land Solutions, stressed to those in attendance multiple times.

Ryan Morris, the project manager with UrbanARCH Associates, was also present to hear community concerns and answer questions.

Adjoining property owners were invited originally, according to Brady. The meeting was scheduled Wednesday at Germantown Community Library.

“We wanted to have a small intimate dialogue with those who were immediately impacted,” Brady said.

But word spread and interest grew, so Brady changed the meeting date to Jan. 19 after notifying neighbors. He said a future meeting would include a larger radius. Most of those in attendance were not adjacent to the site.

The property is zoned residential. A 38-lot subdivision was once approved, but only three homes were ever developed.

“It’s my opinion this subdivision was not really feasible,” Brady said.

A residential subdivision would take up more of the site than medical offices, and according to conceptual drawings, there would be a greater tree buffer to existing homes.

Johny Mitias bought the property in question in 2007. He wants a two-story office building and a residence. One of the buildings would include a surgery center, but no emergency or urgent care clinic on site. He wants it to operate normal business hours.

If plans moved forward for an office building, rezoning would be required. Concepts showed more than 350 parking spaces, more than what is required by the city for the buildings envisioned. The city requires one spot for every 200 square feet.

A few neighbors used expletives to express their concern with the plans. Many said when they bought their homes, their understanding was that the site would be residential.

“Thank you for the input,” Brady said calmly. “This is what we are here for. ... We are trying to start off on the right foot.”

Concerns included an increase crime and a potential decrease in property values.

One resident expressed concerns about lights that would be required on the property for safety reasons, but Brady said there is technology that mitigates the impact to neighbors.

Another resident shared concerns about drainage, but Brady said studies show the runoff from the residential subdivision would be greater than their conceptual plans. There would be a detention pond to address drainage on the site. Some residents still had concerns that this would breed mosquitoes.

“We can handle our drainage and then some,” Brady said.