Columbus, OH

Fatal Shooting Of Black Teen By White Suspect Ruled A Homicide: Report

By Zuri Anderson
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo: Edwards Funeral Service Obituary

An autopsy report has ruled the fatal shooting of Black teenager by a white man a homicide, according to ABC News on Wednesday (January 18). Documents released Tuesday (January 17) and obtained by reporters show 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot twice, once in the hand and once in the chest.

Krieg A. Butler , 36, was cleared of murder charges in Sinzae's shooting death , which happened on October 12 in Columbus, Ohio, per a criminal complaint. The suspected shooter claimed self-defense during his arraignment, and Franklin County prosecutors filed to dismiss the charges.

A witness told police officers they watched Butler get out of his red truck, shoot Sinzae outside an apartment complex, and drove off, according to the complaint. Court records also revealed that Sinzae didn't have a weapon during the encounter. Butler was arrested the next day, but what led up to the shooting remains a mystery.

"I'm very frustrated because I know if it was the other way around," Megan Reed , Sinzae's mother, told reporters. "If it was a Black man and my child was white, the Black man would be in jail and my son would have justice."

Channa Lloyd , a criminal attorney, explained to ABC News that Stand Your Ground laws in Ohio have changed to where it favors the shooter, not the victim.

"In Ohio, the self-defense law changed and the legal part of that is the burden changed," Lloyd said. "Previously, if a shooter said 'I shot someone in self-defense,' they had to prove it was self-defense. Now that the law has changed, it changes that burden and shifts it to the prosecution."

Reporters also reached out to both the Columbus Police Department and Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for comment. Police didn't immediately respond to the request, but prosecutors told reporters this on Wednesday: "The matter is under internal review and as such no statements will be made at this time."

Despite silence from law enforcement agencies during the investigation, Reed is going to keep fighting for her slain son.

"I'm going to continue this war, and I will be his voice until he gets justice," she said.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Henry Mykel
3d ago

So why did they drop the charges? If you leave the scene, you look guilty af. What was the evidence found during the investigation that made them dismiss the charges?

maryland man
3d ago

a man stopped got out of his truck fired a gun and shot a child outside an apartment building then left, very suspicious enough to warrant detaining the man for investigation, the burden rests with the prosecution, gather all evidence, and present it to the grand jury for indictment if enough for a successful conviction, keep family informed but don't taint the evidence

Faithful ( Me)
3d ago

he felt like shooting a Black person and got caught that time.....God knows and He has Big Eyes and what is funny now shall come back to haunt him ; get old and do not repent and the echoes of laughter shall become condemnation. Shirt sleeve killing and when the storm rages for repentance and the wind gear it not ,he shall know. My condolences to to he family and God knoweth.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

