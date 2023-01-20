Read full article on original website
Massive Food Truck Park is Set to Open Soon.
Not too long ago the city of Tucson came down on The Pit, a food truck gathering set up to offer a variety of food truck options to hungry patrons. While push back on the decision to close The Pit has been pushed back for a few weeks, it has demonstrated the city’s willingness to go after the gathering of food trucks for various reasons. And yet, despite that (or possibly in spite of that), a new setup has been installed in a different area of Tucson, which will bring even more food trucks together. The participating trucks are hoping there will be a better outcome with this location than with The Pit.
