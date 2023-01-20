Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life 88, Harmony Christian, N.Y. 54
Arts 50, East Orange 42
Asbury Park 50, Henry Hudson 49
Atlantic Tech 51, Hammonton 32
Bard 82, College Achieve Paterson 55
Barnegat 47, Brick Memorial 33
Barringer 50, Nutley 47
Bayonne 47, Snyder 45
Bergen Tech 53, Lakeland 37
Boonton 59, Morristown-Beard 39
Bound Brook 72, North Hunterdon 62
Brearley 63, Johnson 58
Brick Memorial 56, Toms River East 46
Brooks-DeBartolo, Fla. 88, Hackettstown 80
Camden Academy Charter 48, Penn Tech 46
Camden Catholic 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 43
Central Regional 61, Manchester 35
Chatham 38, Roxbury 35
Cherokee 56, Eastern 50
Cherry Hill West 55, Winslow 50
Clearview Regional 70, Kingsway 69
Clifton 58, Passaic Charter 42
Columbia 75, University 55
DePaul Catholic 71, Passaic Valley 49
Delbarton 58, Randolph 40
Delsea 52, Cumberland Regional 44
Don Bosco Prep 53, Teaneck 42
Donovan Catholic 53, Shore Regional 49
Eagle Academy 56, Cedar Grove 36
East Brunswick 71, Monroe 46
Eastern Christian 72, Hawthorne Christian 53
Eastside Paterson 86, Hackensack 50
Edison 50, North Plainfield 46
Elizabeth 52, Westfield 50
Ferris def. University Charter, forfeit
Franklin 71, Bridgewater-Raritan 41
Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Hunterdon Central 44
Glassboro 57, Woodstown 37
Gloucester City 54, Paulsboro 53
Haddon Heights 58, Lindenwold 44
Haddon Township 43, Audubon 40
Haddonfield 77, Collingswood 34
Hanover Park 71, Whippany Park 51
Hillsborough 59, Montgomery 45
Immaculata 67, Watchung Hills 49
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 67, Newark East Side 63
Irvington 59, Bloomfield 43
Jefferson 74, Newton 43
Jonathan Dayton 61, Roselle Park 53
Kearny 49, BelovED Charter 45
Keyport 76, Keansburg 54
Kittatinny 46, Morris Tech 28
Lenape 55, Rancocas Valley 36
Linden 71, Union Catholic 50
Livingston 31, Science Park 30
Lower Cape May Regional 58, Vineland 49
Madison 51, Mountain Lakes 49
Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 21
Manasquan 41, St. Rose 37
Manville 69, Belvidere 32
Memorial 59, Union City 51
Mendham 40, Sparta 28
Middletown South 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 66
Millville 43, Cedar Creek 42
Monmouth 66, Lakewood 32
Montclair 49, Millburn 47
Montclair Kimberley 81, Weequahic 58
Moorestown 72, Camden Tech 27
Morris Hills 64, Montville 46
Neptune 40, Howell 36
Newark Tech 65, Belleville 44
North Bergen 57, Lincoln 40
North Star Academy 66, Patrick School 47
Ocean Township 45, Jackson Liberty 34
Old Tappan 64, Mahwah 39
Overbrook 70, Schalick 49
Passaic Tech 82, West Milford 58
Payne Tech 69, Caldwell 51
Pennsville Memorial 62, Penns Grove 53
Pequannock 77, Parsippany Hills 63
Phillipsburg 61, Ridge 54
Pingry 70, Warren Hills 56
Pitman 68, Salem County Vo-Tech 32
Pleasantville 57, Cape May Tech 40
Rahway 45, Hillside 43
Ramapo 67, Wayne Valley 56
Ramsey 54, Cliffside Park 38
Ranney 66, Point Pleasant Boro 61
Red Bank Catholic 70, Middletown North 49
Ridgewood 65, Passaic 53
Robbinsville 48, Northern Burlington 34
Roselle 59, Governor Livingston 51
Roselle Catholic 93, Morris Knolls 61
Rutgers Prep 85, Saddle River Day 48
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 62, Cranford 54
Shawnee 49, Seneca 36
Somerville 45, Voorhees 44
South Plainfield 59, Perth Amboy 46
St. Augustine 55, Middle Township 45
St. Joseph-Hammonton 61, Holy Spirit 57
St. Joseph-Metuchen 47, Colonia 45
St. Joseph-Montvale 61, Bergenfield 41
St. Peter’s Prep 57, Hudson Catholic 56
Steinert 57, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 55
Sterling 45, Woodbury 37
Summit 49, Oratory Catholic 48
Tenafly 54, Dumont 43
Timber Creek 72, Highland 49
Toms River North 47, Jackson Memorial 41
Toms River South 53, Southern 41
Trenton Catholic 54, Notre Dame 48
Triton 59, Deptford 44
Union 50, Plainfield 47
Vernon 56, High Point 40
Wayne Hills 55, Northern Highlands 53
West Caldwell Tech 48, Newark Lab 16
West Deptford 64, Gateway 26
West Essex 74, Verona 53
West Morris 66, Pope John XXIII 55
West Side 55, Newark Central 52
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, New Brunswick 46
Wildwood 65, Gloucester Catholic 50
Wildwood Catholic 61, Ocean City 50
Williamstown 52, Gloucester Tech 39
Woodbridge 84, Sayreville 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
