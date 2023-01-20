ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life 88, Harmony Christian, N.Y. 54

Arts 50, East Orange 42

Asbury Park 50, Henry Hudson 49

Atlantic Tech 51, Hammonton 32

Bard 82, College Achieve Paterson 55

Barnegat 47, Brick Memorial 33

Barringer 50, Nutley 47

Bayonne 47, Snyder 45

Bergen Tech 53, Lakeland 37

Boonton 59, Morristown-Beard 39

Bound Brook 72, North Hunterdon 62

Brearley 63, Johnson 58

Brick Memorial 56, Toms River East 46

Brooks-DeBartolo, Fla. 88, Hackettstown 80

Camden Academy Charter 48, Penn Tech 46

Camden Catholic 50, Bishop Eustace Prep 43

Central Regional 61, Manchester 35

Chatham 38, Roxbury 35

Cherokee 56, Eastern 50

Cherry Hill West 55, Winslow 50

Clearview Regional 70, Kingsway 69

Clifton 58, Passaic Charter 42

Columbia 75, University 55

DePaul Catholic 71, Passaic Valley 49

Delbarton 58, Randolph 40

Delsea 52, Cumberland Regional 44

Don Bosco Prep 53, Teaneck 42

Donovan Catholic 53, Shore Regional 49

Eagle Academy 56, Cedar Grove 36

East Brunswick 71, Monroe 46

Eastern Christian 72, Hawthorne Christian 53

Eastside Paterson 86, Hackensack 50

Edison 50, North Plainfield 46

Elizabeth 52, Westfield 50

Ferris def. University Charter, forfeit

Franklin 71, Bridgewater-Raritan 41

Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Hunterdon Central 44

Glassboro 57, Woodstown 37

Gloucester City 54, Paulsboro 53

Haddon Heights 58, Lindenwold 44

Haddon Township 43, Audubon 40

Haddonfield 77, Collingswood 34

Hanover Park 71, Whippany Park 51

Hillsborough 59, Montgomery 45

Immaculata 67, Watchung Hills 49

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 67, Newark East Side 63

Irvington 59, Bloomfield 43

Jefferson 74, Newton 43

Jonathan Dayton 61, Roselle Park 53

Kearny 49, BelovED Charter 45

Keyport 76, Keansburg 54

Kittatinny 46, Morris Tech 28

Lenape 55, Rancocas Valley 36

Linden 71, Union Catholic 50

Livingston 31, Science Park 30

Lower Cape May Regional 58, Vineland 49

Madison 51, Mountain Lakes 49

Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 21

Manasquan 41, St. Rose 37

Manville 69, Belvidere 32

Memorial 59, Union City 51

Mendham 40, Sparta 28

Middletown South 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 66

Millville 43, Cedar Creek 42

Monmouth 66, Lakewood 32

Montclair 49, Millburn 47

Montclair Kimberley 81, Weequahic 58

Moorestown 72, Camden Tech 27

Morris Hills 64, Montville 46

Neptune 40, Howell 36

Newark Tech 65, Belleville 44

North Bergen 57, Lincoln 40

North Star Academy 66, Patrick School 47

Ocean Township 45, Jackson Liberty 34

Old Tappan 64, Mahwah 39

Overbrook 70, Schalick 49

Passaic Tech 82, West Milford 58

Payne Tech 69, Caldwell 51

Pennsville Memorial 62, Penns Grove 53

Pequannock 77, Parsippany Hills 63

Phillipsburg 61, Ridge 54

Pingry 70, Warren Hills 56

Pitman 68, Salem County Vo-Tech 32

Pleasantville 57, Cape May Tech 40

Rahway 45, Hillside 43

Ramapo 67, Wayne Valley 56

Ramsey 54, Cliffside Park 38

Ranney 66, Point Pleasant Boro 61

Red Bank Catholic 70, Middletown North 49

Ridgewood 65, Passaic 53

Robbinsville 48, Northern Burlington 34

Roselle 59, Governor Livingston 51

Roselle Catholic 93, Morris Knolls 61

Rutgers Prep 85, Saddle River Day 48

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 62, Cranford 54

Shawnee 49, Seneca 36

Somerville 45, Voorhees 44

South Plainfield 59, Perth Amboy 46

St. Augustine 55, Middle Township 45

St. Joseph-Hammonton 61, Holy Spirit 57

St. Joseph-Metuchen 47, Colonia 45

St. Joseph-Montvale 61, Bergenfield 41

St. Peter’s Prep 57, Hudson Catholic 56

Steinert 57, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 55

Sterling 45, Woodbury 37

Summit 49, Oratory Catholic 48

Tenafly 54, Dumont 43

Timber Creek 72, Highland 49

Toms River North 47, Jackson Memorial 41

Toms River South 53, Southern 41

Trenton Catholic 54, Notre Dame 48

Triton 59, Deptford 44

Union 50, Plainfield 47

Vernon 56, High Point 40

Wayne Hills 55, Northern Highlands 53

West Caldwell Tech 48, Newark Lab 16

West Deptford 64, Gateway 26

West Essex 74, Verona 53

West Morris 66, Pope John XXIII 55

West Side 55, Newark Central 52

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, New Brunswick 46

Wildwood 65, Gloucester Catholic 50

Wildwood Catholic 61, Ocean City 50

Williamstown 52, Gloucester Tech 39

Woodbridge 84, Sayreville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy