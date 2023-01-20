Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37
Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36
Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48
Crooksville 58, Millersport 53
Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49
Granville Christian 36, Delaware Christian 32
Grove City Christian 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 18
Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33
Marion Harding 66, Galion 53
Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53
Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0