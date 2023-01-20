ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 50, Upper Sandusky 37

Bishop Ready 55, Bloom-Carroll 36

Cols. Franklin Hts. 55, Cols. Whetstone 48

Crooksville 58, Millersport 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 54, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Granville Christian 36, Delaware Christian 32

Grove City Christian 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 18

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Marion Harding 66, Galion 53

Ontario 65, Sparta Highland 53

Shelby 73, Marion Pleasant 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy