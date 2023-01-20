ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 66, Akr. North 9

Akr. Hoban 83, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54

Apple Creek Waynedale 42, Smithville 37

Archbold 59, Delta 49

Arlington 39, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Batavia 50, New Richmond 31

Belmont Union Local 66, Barnesville 23

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Atwater Waterloo 36

Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 17

Brookfield 52, Youngs. Liberty 42

Bryan 62, Hamler Patrick Henry 44

Chagrin Falls 48, Beachwood 16

Chardon 91, Ashtabula Edgewood 61

Cin. Deer Park 55, Cin. Woodward 22

Cin. West Clermont 46, Kings Mills Kings 42

Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 34

Cols. DeSales 57, Bishop Hartley 26

Columbiana Crestview 50, Warren Champion 29

Cory-Rawson 50, N. Baltimore 24

Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 18

Defiance Ayersville 48, Defiance Tinora 43

Delaware Christian 35, Granville Christian 30

Delphos Jefferson 41, Convoy Crestview 37

Dola Hardin Northern 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Doylestown Chippewa 60, West Salem Northwestern 27

E. Palestine 44, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Elida 50, Defiance 40

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, McComb 22

Ft. Loramie 61, Jackson Center 29

Garrettsville Garfield 62, Campbell Memorial 17

Girard 40, Cortland Lakeview 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Antwerp 26

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 33

Kenton 57, Wapakoneta 38

Lakeside Danbury 44, Arcadia 30

Lancaster Fairfield Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 51

Leipsic 37, Harrod Allen E. 30

Lima Bath 45, Celina 24

Mansfield Sr. 60, Lexington 34

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Ft. Recovery 20

Marion Elgin 41, Morral Ridgedale 26

Metamora Evergreen 52, Wauseon 40

Middletown Madison Senior 31, Brookville 24

Milton-Union 43, Covington 39

Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 39

New Madison Tri-Village 74, Bradford 5

New Matamoras Frontier 52, Caldwell 29

New Middletown Spring. 51, Sebring McKinley 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

Paulding 43, Hicksville 34

Portsmouth W. 55, Wheelersburg 46

Rayland Buckeye 54, Bridgeport 34

Richmond Edison 59, Heartland Christian 26

Rockford Parkway 64, Coldwater 39

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Gates Mills Gilmour 44

Rootstown 63, Warren JFK 37

Sandusky 45, Tiffin Columbian 43

Seaman N. Adams 67, Manchester 28

Sherwood Fairview 71, Edgerton 48

Southington Chalker 54, Bristol 39

St. Henry 55, New Bremen 33

Tipp City Bethel 55, Day. Northridge 44

Tol. Cent. Cath. 43, Findlay 34

Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Bluffton 37

Versailles 55, Delphos St. John’s 27

Wintersville Indian Creek 58, St. Clairsville 46

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

