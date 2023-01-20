Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Laredo metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kgns.tv
Fire reported in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is causing road closures in north Laredo. The fire happened on Monday near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana. According to Laredo Police, the fire has prompted the temporary closure of the southbound lanes. Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid...
kgns.tv
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation in central Laredo. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden. In...
kgns.tv
Chance of Showers Monday Night/Early Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has brought clear skies into our area, and will continue into Tuesday. As the dry airmass move to our east, moist air will arrive aloft with increasing clouds late in the day. An approaching low pressure system from the west will produce rising air that will form clouds tall enough to bring some showers out of the moist air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies will follow Tuesday afternoon.
kgns.tv
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and...
kgns.tv
Clouds, Slight Shower Chance Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air several thousand feet above the surface over the western gulf and northeastern Mexico will arrive above our dry airmass by Friday. The lack of sunshine will mean cooler afternoon temperatures. Although the deepest layer of moist air will be to our east, their is a slight chance of scattered light showers over our area. Drier air aloft will follow on Sunday with clearing skies.
kgns.tv
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
kgns.tv
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
kgns.tv
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing electronic watches from a retail store. The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Erica Janet Regalado, 40 who is wanted for theft of property. The incident happened...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue. One...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Border Patrol Halted a Human Smuggling Attempt
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Jan. 18, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a white truck on St. David Street. As Border Patrol agents followed the vehicle, the driver proceeded to turn onto Earthhaven Drive and several individuals fled from the vehicle. Border Patrol agents encountered the vehicle at the corner of Earthhaven Drive and Turin Drive and apprehended seven individuals.
Mexican women sentenced for smuggling heroin balls in bags of potato chips
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women from Monterrey have been sentenced to prison for smuggling balls of heroin in bags of potato chips, authorities announced Tuesday. Maria Luisa Hernandez-Alanis, 41, and Tania Melissa Coutino-Hernandez, 40, were each sentenced to three years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Sept. […]
