Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
aspenpublicradio.org
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy
The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
890kdxu.com
Town Names of Utah – The Board Game
OK, you're at the Arizona/Utah state line. 'Wanna play the Utah Town Name board game? You may lose to the locals but who knows? We should play for money. Lets see how you do when you try to correctly pronounce these names around Utah. Being the charitable people we are,...
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation mask mandate lifted as leaders announce 'full reopening' from COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has largely ended one of the longest-standing mask mandates in the United States, put in place shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago. "Today's order delivers a full reopening of the Navajo Nation," new Navajo Nation President...
kvnutalk
Utah Democrats condemn Legislature’s first week actions as extremism – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Democrats have issued a critique of lawmakers’ actions during the first week of the 2023 Legislature and it’s all doom and gloom. “This week,” said Diane Lewis, the state Democratic Party Chair, “we’ve seen Republican extremism in action at the Legislature and the supermajority is once again prioritizing culture war crusades over meaningful actions for Utahns.”
The IUP Panel on the legislative session and classified documents
The Utah State Legislature kicked off the session and got right to work on some controversial bills.
10 Things Northern Utah Says About Southern Utah
Utah is a state full of rivalries. University of Utah vs. BYU. Conservatives vs. Progressives. But one rivalry has raged on in the hearts and minds of Utahns for generations. And that rivalry is between Northern Utah and Southern Utah. Those who settled Southern Utah were sent here on a...
Utah Democrats respond to Gov. Cox’s State of the State Address
Utah House and Senate Democrats responded to the State of the State Address on Thursday, Jan. 19.
ksl.com
School choice scholarship, teacher pay raise passes Utah House
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that creates a state-funded scholarship program allowing eligible parents to use $8,000 in state funds for private school, home schooling or other private educational options and also fund a $6,000 compensation increase for educators passed the Utah House of Representatives on a vote of 54-20 Friday.
kjzz.com
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Are emergency declarations for home heating fuel still in place?
SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency orders this winter have been flying across the desks of the nation's governors, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who issued a declaration in mid-December that soon after was followed by a sweeping order by the Federal Motor Carrier Association affecting hours of service for truckers.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)
The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
ksl.com
5 unbelievable stories of wild animal encounters in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. As you're exploring the great outdoors in Utah, you'll likely come across a variety of wildlife, especially with the heavy snowpack pushing many animals to lower elevations. Utah.com notes that the state is home to more than 600 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. Even though it's thrilling to spot a wild animal, it's important to keep your distance.
890kdxu.com
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
Comments / 0