New Mexico State

Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

2 students killed in Iowa school shooting, police say

Two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in what police said was a targeted shooting at a Des Moines school that is dedicated to helping at-risk youth. Three suspects were arrested afterward. The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with...
DES MOINES, IA
CBS News

Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified

The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS News

Police investigating double shooting in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens. It happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica. Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were rushed to a local...
QUEENS, NY
CBS News

CBS News

