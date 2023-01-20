Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
At least 10 dead in mass shooting in California
Police in Monterey Park, California, say at least 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded in a mass shooting near Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration. CBS News correspondents Kris Van Cleave and Jeff Pegues report.
CBS News
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
(CNN) -- The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training...
Police: 2 students dead, teacher hurt in Des Moines shooting
The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district.
2 students killed in Iowa school shooting, police say
Two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in what police said was a targeted shooting at a Des Moines school that is dedicated to helping at-risk youth. Three suspects were arrested afterward. The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
"Just so heartbreaking": Rep. Judy Chu on Monterey Park mass shooting and gun law loopholes
Congresswoman Judy Chu represents California's 28th District, home to Monterey Park, where 10 people were shot and killed inside a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. She joins CBS News to talk about how her community is responding and what she hopes can be done to stop gun violence.
Four more Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case
Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
California shooting victims range in age from 50s to 70s, authorities say
CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano from Monterey Park, California, to discuss the latest on the deadly mass shooting that happened in the city over the weekend.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial set to begin in South Carolina
Jury selection is beginning in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. Former Los Angeles County prosecutor Emily Baker joins CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss the case.
Death toll from mass shooting at California dance hall rises to 11
The death toll in last weekend's shooting in Monterey Park, California, rose to 11 on Monday, officials announced. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said in a statement one of the four victims taken to LA County-USC Medical Center for treatment has died. One of the wounded patients...
Suspect in Monterey Park shooting identified
The suspect in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, that killed 10 and left 10 others wounded has been identified. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at a Sunday press conference. Watch their remarks.
CBS News
Man charged with kidnapping 3 Ohio children, driving them to Beach Park
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing kidnapping charges after driving three minors from Ohio to Beach Park over the weekend. Michael Negron, 19, is charged with one count of kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment. Lake County Sheriff's deputies located Negron along with the missing...
After California shooting, former FBI official discusses what investigators may be looking for
Josh Skule, a former FBI official and the president of Bow Wave, joined Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano to discuss what authorities look for in a mass shooting investigation after a gunman killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, over the weekend.
12 hurt in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub
Police say 12 people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, over the weekend. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green has more.
CBS News
Police investigating double shooting in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Queens. It happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica. Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both were rushed to a local...
CBS News
