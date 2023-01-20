ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, TX

#5. Jonesboro, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL0A5_0kKt41Hf00
- 1-year price change: +$57,832 (+18.1%) - 5-year price change: +$153,240 (+68.4%) - Typical home value: $377,306 (#4 most expensive city in metro) You may also like: Where people in Killeen are moving to most Stacker

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy