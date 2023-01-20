24. Easton, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
KLTV
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
2 SFA student-athletes, including former Cy Ranch baseball player, killed in East Texas crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a deadly crash in East Texas last week. The school said Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in the accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. According to SFA head football coach Colby Carthel, the crash involved an 18-wheeler.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
Child on bike hit by car in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
No injuries reported after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
ktalnews.com
Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire
Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
KLTV
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Coyote sightings on the rise in East Texas amid mating season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On the Nextdoor app, some East Texans have seen posts almost every day about coyotes being spotted in neighborhoods and many people are concerned for the safety of their pets. “This time of year, what you have is two things going on. So you’ve got both male and female coyotes are […]
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
