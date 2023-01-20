ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, TX

#24. Easton, TX

By Stacker
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3UPe_0kKt3GBq00
- 1-year price change: +$15,238 (+11.5%) - 5-year price change: +$35,346 (+31.6%) - Typical home value: $147,289 (#25 most expensive city in metro) You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Longview, Texas that require a graduate degree Stacker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart

A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Child on bike hit by car in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A 11-year-old child was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Tyler this evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the child was riding his bicycle on Arlington approaching the stop sign at Pollard when the child went through the stop sign in front of a vehicle traveling on Pollard.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — No one was injured after a house fire in Longview Thursday afternoon. According to the Longview Fire Department Facebook, crews responded to 302 Davis Street for a reported residential structure fire and. The fire was coming from a detached garage that had been converted into an...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Abandoned Marshall steel plant destroyed in fire

Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. Firefighters in Marshall faced a tough situation when a large fire broke out inside an old steel plant Thursday night. State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions on the …
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy