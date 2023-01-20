ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surprise Independent

Surprise starts literacy challenge for kids

City of Surprise Youth Services is inviting first- through fourth-grade students to register for the Surprise Literacy Challenge. The challenge encourages students to get reading by having them log their minutes of reading and complete fun challenges to earn badges and prizes. Surprise Literacy Challenge runs through Friday, March 3....
SURPRISE, AZ

